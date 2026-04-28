American Exception

American Exception

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Greg Eldefonso's avatar
Greg Eldefonso
1d

The deep state of what?

Finally someone gets it.

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Colin Mansell's avatar
Colin Mansell
1d

What is cloud seeding and did it cause Dubai flooding? - BBC 17 April 2024

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-68839043

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