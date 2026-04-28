A Deep State of Confusion
American Exception 245
Aaron and Bryce discuss the current insanity of the flailing US Empire.
Check out Bryce Greene’s Newsletter!
Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
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The deep state of what?
Finally someone gets it.
What is cloud seeding and did it cause Dubai flooding? - BBC 17 April 2024
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-68839043