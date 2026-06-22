Since its inception, the US has taken pride in its unique sense of national destiny and purpose, which supposedly set it apart from all other nations. As the US approaches its 250th anniversary, its exceptionalism is increasingly taking on more ominous tones, routinely breaking not only international law but also basic norms of decency and sanity. Why do the Americans still find it cool to be the exception to the rule?
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Birthday blues? Aaron Good, political scientist & author of ‘American Exception: Empire and the Deep State’
My recent interview for Worlds Apart with Oksana Boyko
Jun 22, 2026
American Exception
Illuminating the deep politics of US imperialismIlluminating the deep politics of US imperialism
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