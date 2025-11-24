CIA Veterans and the Deep State – John Kiriakou & Barry Eisler
American Exception 219
Aaron is joined by two CIA veterans—John Kiriakou and Barry Eisler—to discuss the late imperial mania of the US deep state. John Kiriakou is the former CIA officer who blew the whistle on the agency’s illegal torture program. Barry Eisler is also a former CIA officer and a bestselling novelist. His newest book is The System.
Check out:
Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
