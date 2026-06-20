This is the second part of a long interview with Mohsen Abdelmoumen that I did for the Algerian publication, Algeria Patriotique in June 2026. I transcribed and edited the initial interview before Mohsen translated it into French. This Substack version has been given a final edit. I hope that it clarifies and expands on my previous published work on the US Empire. See my book, American Exception: Empire as the Deep State , as well as my other previously published articles for more background information and details on sources.

The more we read your writings, the more we discover a frightening world far removed from the postcards. In your opinion, what are the real forces that control the United States of America?

I believe that the US has always been an oligarchy. It’s always been a set of business enterprises from the very beginning. The first people to land here from England were part of the Virginia Company, and they wanted to make money. They didn’t want land in order to be subsistence farmers. They wanted to find some sort of cash crop or something else that would be lucrative enough to sell to make money on the international market. The way that they first did this was with tobacco. The other group that came over early on were the Pilgrims. They were trying to get to Virginia, but they landed around Boston. Soon you had the Massachusetts Bay Company joining them. This is the era of the “Protestant work ethic”—good capitalists who are Protestant working to be industrious and prosperous and so on and so forth. These ideas of capitalism and colonial industriousness, these become part of the mythology of American exceptionalism. What’s important to keep in mind is that these forces that control the US are imperial capitalist forces. I say “forces” and that makes it seem impersonal. We’re really talking about oligarchs and oligarchy. The US from the beginning was an oligarchy. Initially a man had to own land to be able to vote, but there were some men who were wealthy in the North, but they didn’t have wealth in land holdings. So eventually the land owning requirement became a property/wealth qualification.

Eventually suffrage gets expanded to even include women and other people who weren’t white. In other words, suffrage expanded to the propertyless, women, and non-whites. What’s worth noting is that due to the expensive nature of campaigns and so on, even when they expand suffrage, it doesn’t risk upsetting the whole system. Money still dominates so much that you have oligarchic political actors in charge, regardless, because who else has the resources to attain office an such? Additionally, there were other institutions like the US Senate where Senators were not popularly elected for a long time. There’s also the judiciary which is typically not under democratic control. There’s the national banking system, and this issue was a site of deep political conflict before the Federal Reserve was created. The US central bank, the Fed, is still a highly political institution…so political that its politics are not honestly discussed in mainstream discourse.

One apt and pithy way of summing up the US regime comes from Franklin Delano Roosevelt who wrote to Colonel House something to this effect—and this is close to an exact quote: As you and I both know, a financial element in the larger centers has ruled this country since the days of Andrew Jackson.

Oligarchs of corporate wealth—that’s who controls the US. And these are, of course, imperial minded forces, by and large, with maybe one or two exceptions among oligarchs. The steel tycoon Andrew Carnegie founded the Anti-Imperialist League. He was an oligarch who didn’t want an imperialist US foreign policy, but he’s an outlier. Imperialism won the day…basically 99.9% of the time.

You recently stated that the criminalization of the American state is evident when one examines the United Nations Charter. The charter was ratified by Congress and thus constitutes an international treaty which, according to the US Constitution, makes it the “supreme law of the land.” The UN Charter stipulates that the United States cannot act aggressively, commit aggression against other countries, or even threaten aggression against another country. Yet the US does so constantly, which categorically constitutes a violation of the United States Constitution. Why, in your view, is there no institution or legal mechanism capable of challenging the criminality of the United States? Is it because the state functions in an exceptionalist manner?

It absolutely is true that the UN Charter has been ratified by the US Congress, and as such it is the “supreme law of the land” according to the supremacy clause. The UN Charter outlaws aggression against other countries without UN Security Council approval, and it even outlaws the threat of aggression against other countries. This means that the US is constantly violating international law. Of course, nobody takes that too seriously in the US because we consider this to be not a real set of laws—international law is something that we’re not subjected to because we are the sovereign USA. People very rarely mention this major Constitutional aspect. I notice that since I wrote my book, I hear more people pointing this out which is encouraging. It’s not that I was the first person to discover this, but it’s rare that you see it mentioned in social science literature or history literature.

One place where I did notice that it was stated plainly was in a book co-written by Richard Falk on the way the media covered the Iraq War. The explanation was in reference to a group that opposed the Vietnam War and had hearings and deliberations about it back in the 60s and 70s. It is definitely worth noting and repeating that the Constitution outlaws all of these policies by virtue of the UN Charter which outlaws aggression. The US has ratified the treaty so it’s the “supreme law of the land,” but the US still attacks anyone—bombs anyone—at its whim. There’s no one to stop them because there’s really no teeth in the UN. It is not going to take action against the USA. The US was by far the most powerful country…the most powerful superpower even in the Cold War. It was far stronger than the Soviet Union, so there’s never been anyone to stop the US from doing what the US wanted to do, unfortunately.

Why is there no domestic US institution capable of challenging the criminality of the US? This is where you see the deep state in command. The oligarchs benefit from this system of international lawlessness and surveillance and whatever sort of dirty tricks that have been played on the domestic population to keep them in power. There simply isn’t any political formation with the money and power to move this system because it ultimately is animated by money. Because this is capitalism, there is no group that can offset the power of all the people and all the constituencies—the oligarchs and their subordinates—who benefit from having this lawless imperial capitalist system. Therefore, we are left to quietly make an argument: “Hey, that’s illegal! You can’t do that!” This is the only thing that we can say. There’s no prevailing lawful authority because the public state has abdicated its authority. They’ve defaulted on doing what they are required to do. There are excuses as to why they don’t have to follow the UN Charter even though it’s the “supreme law of the land,” but this is all absurd sophistry. The truth is that the US is an exceptionalist regime, meaning that it operates in a state of legal exception. They can, at will, make an exception to the rule of law, which is something that in theory—even according to Nazi political thinkers like Carl Schmitt most infamously—only happens in an emergency. The US regime simply declares its national security priorities to be open-ended emergencies—like when Obama declared a state of emergency over Venezuela. What Venezuela was doing was no threat to the United States in any sort of legally understandable way. The US just declares an emergency and then they can do whatever they want.

Similar things happened after 9-11. We don’t even really know what emergency provisions keep getting renewed year after year since the 9/11 spectacle. The Congress isn’t even allowed to know, even though periodically they’re supposed to review and vote on this state of emergency. In the Cold War, era, it is pretty easy to argue now that the US broke the law constantly. I don’t think anyone has tried to argue seriously with the case that I make in the book on all of this. If it wasn’t obvious before, it’s very much obvious now with the Gaza Genocide and so on.

In your opinion, is there a similarity between the Nazi regime and that of the United States?

As I alluded to earlier, the idea of the exception to the rule of law in a state of emergency is pretty much the basis of Nazi jurisprudence or juridical theory. And in the US, we also operate in an exceptionalist manner, though we don’t have an explicitly stated Fuhrer principle. The institutions and parties that are allowed to act with exceptionalist overriding power are these national security bureaucracies that we can’t really observe, so we never really know what all they are doing. This is a little different than the Nazi regime—which isn’t to say that it was open and transparent, but you had this Fuhrer principle with the stated objective of protecting the state no matter what. It was understood that whatever the Fuhrer decided, that was acceptable. In the US we have this mythology about being lawful, so you have these strange cases where Nixon says to a reporter “When the president does it, that means it’s not illegal.” At the time because people had wanted to get rid of Nixon, this was treated as scandalous: You can’t say that! America is a lawful nation! But the more you look at the way presidents and national security officials behave, lawfulness is not the norm. It pretty much is the norm that when the POTUS does it, it’s not deemed illegal—not to mention that if the national security state does it, it’s also not illegal. The president may be totally unaware of the illegal things that the national security state is doing. In fact, that’s often the case.

While they may be different in their institutional structures and legitimizing myths, the Nazi and US regimes do share exceptionalism. There’s ultimately no rule of law to restrain the sovereign in the US—the sovereign power of the US regime. That was also the case in Nazi Germany. What is different is that in the US case, there is not an explicitly formulated Nazi ideology or an openly acknowledged state of exception. I use the term exceptionism to describe the US regime’s institutionalized and unacknowledged abrogation of the rule of law. I believe that the lawlessness is significant. It persists because US elites believe that they are the leaders of the “free world.” In the US, this entails making the state’s law-breaking “covert,” which has generally been the case. Most of the blatant law-breaking is covert and then denied with cover stories to make the deniability plausible. Even when the criminality is exposed, there is no accountability and no reform to prevent similar or worse crimes in the future.

But the covert fascist regime that we can say the US had—that the clandestine deep state really represents…I argue that it became essentially and covertly nazified in the mid-90s when Zionist neoconservatism became orthodoxy or at least hegemonic at the apex of the US regime. The reason I say that this makes the US covertly nazified is that grand strategy was tailored to the preferences of neocon Zionist actors working at the behest of Zionist oligarchs in the US. This led to the adoption of the “Clean Break” report’s general strategy—laid out in this report commissioned by Netanyahu and written by a number of US ultra-Zionist neoconservatives…partisans of Israel and partisans of the Greater Israel project. It was very much opposed to the foreign policy of George H.W. Bush and even Ronald Reagan and Barry Goldwater, if you can believe it.

These conservative US imperialists actually wanted to force the Zionists to accept a Palestinian state. That was what George H.W. Bush attempted to do, but he failed. He ended up losing his reelection bid in 1992. I surmise that since shortly thereafter, the US and Israel have pursued this “Clean Break” strategy to make a clean break with the peace process—to try to make Israel unassailable in the region, to create a Greater Israel” that is essentially hegemonic over the Middle East/West Asia with the full backing of the United States. This has been disastrous for the US. We can say that the US became covertly nazified because it has been pursuing what is basically a nazi project of supporting “Greater Israel” Zionism. This entails the US abetting a genocide for lebensraum—expansionist policies across West Asia for a tiny population of white people who claim Palestine as their ancestral homeland despite their fair complexion and Eastern European origins. It’s a very, very strange, bizarre twist of history that we have seen here.