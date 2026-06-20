American Exception

American Exception

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PFC Billy
1h

“When the president does it, that means it’s not illegal.”

-Richard Nixon

"I'm the decider!"

-George Bush the Lesser

"I have an Article 2 where I have the right to do whatever I want as president"

-Donald Trump

https://x.com/atrupar/status/1153705450346635265

"Whom the Lord would ruin, he first makes mad."

-Benjamin Franklin in "On Civil War", 1768.

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