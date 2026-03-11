Deep Politics and the Dying Empire
American Exception 237
Aaron is joined by Sean McCarthy, co-host of the Rocinante podcast, to discuss US Empire and the deep politics approach to understanding and explaining it.
Sean McCarthy is on Substack!
Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
