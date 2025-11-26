American Exception

Tom
Tom
7d

There are 813 billionaires in the US according to Forbes (referenced in this article): https://money.howstuffworks.com/how-many-billionaires-in-the-us.htm

There are 163 Jewish billionaires in the US according to Forbes Israel: https://forbes.co.il/e/rankings/2025-jewish-billionaires/

20% of US billionaires are Jewish

There are 348 million people in the US: https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/us-population/

There are approximately 7,700,000 Jews in the US:https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jewish-population-in-the-united-states-by-state

Jews represent approximately 2.4% of the US population

NB: According to the Nuremberg Laws, I am a second degree Mischlinge: https://wwv.yadvashem.org/odot_pdf/Microsoft%20Word%20-%206504.pdf

