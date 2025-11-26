Deep State Slapstick – Bryce Greene & Aaron Good
American Exception 221
Aaron and Bryce discuss the increasingly unraveling spectacle of the late US Empire. Happy Thanksgiving!
Check out Bryce Greene’s Newsletter!
Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
American Exception is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There are 813 billionaires in the US according to Forbes (referenced in this article): https://money.howstuffworks.com/how-many-billionaires-in-the-us.htm
There are 163 Jewish billionaires in the US according to Forbes Israel: https://forbes.co.il/e/rankings/2025-jewish-billionaires/
20% of US billionaires are Jewish
There are 348 million people in the US: https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/us-population/
There are approximately 7,700,000 Jews in the US:https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jewish-population-in-the-united-states-by-state
Jews represent approximately 2.4% of the US population
NB: According to the Nuremberg Laws, I am a second degree Mischlinge: https://wwv.yadvashem.org/odot_pdf/Microsoft%20Word%20-%206504.pdf