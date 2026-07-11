Expanding War and the Feckless, Balkanized US "Left"
American Exception 256
Aaron and Tonery discuss wars in West Asia and Ukraine--as well as the Graham Platner affair and its implications for the US Left.
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Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
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