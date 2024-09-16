C.S. Lewis spoke not just for me but for all my best friends two hemispheres of my mind the one side, a many-islanded sea of poetry and myth; on the other a glib and shallow rationalism.

This focus on yin and yang logically calls to mind Milosz’s distinction within his inner doubleness between two distinct voices Naphta his inner dreamer and Settembrini his inner humanist

opposed tendencies we all normally have

and of course McGilchrist’s 588 pages on The Divided Brain

that ignored Ivan’s tale of the Grand Inquisitor followed by Alyosha’s kiss

which in turn calls up Pascal’s Wager an early example of game theory

his mathematical advice on how to win

If you gain, you gain all if you lose, you lose nothing Wager, then, without hesitation that He is

referring to that presence those few who mind most feel outside of our selves on the side of love. As we face disruption maybe even a nuclear World War Three the same logic applies we can either collapse in despair or we can act in the hope that unprecedented violence and death will once again be followed by yet another minimal advancement towards a better world