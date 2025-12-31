Farewell to 2025!
American Exception 226 - Full Episode
Aaron and Bryce try to make sense of things at the end of an insane 2025.
Check out Bryce Greene’s Newsletter!
Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
I think you should invite Dr. Gerald Horne on for a complex discussion of the US left and the history of white identity politics.
Chomsky’s Views on Key Events that ‘Curiously’ Converge w the ‘Mainstream’s’ Positions:
1} JFK [assassination]: Chomsky’s main book on the Vietnam War [among other things] ‘Rethinking Camelot’ [the title indicates JFK was its main ‘target’], was IMO specifically timed to try to refute the main premises of Oliver Stone’s classic film 'JFK'. Chomsky disses the idea that JFK was killed as a result of a hi-level conspiracy, yet he apparently has avoided publicly ‘endorsing’ the official ‘main-stream’ claim that LH.Oswald was JFK’s ‘lone-nut’ assassin [Note: in a 2022 debate that Aaron mediated, w JFK researcher Jim DiEugenio, top ‘Chomskyite’ Prof Buzzanco refused to even talk about LHO re JFK’s assassination]. IMO that’s a disingenuous dodge on Chomsky’s part [& Prof ‘Buzz’, too]. If one out-right disses the idea that JFK’s assassination was a conspiracy [ala Chomsky & 'Prof Buzz'], then the default position is the ‘official’ ‘LHO as JFK’s ‘lone-nut’ assassin’- Yet apparently Chomsky & ‘Prof Buzz’ have been curiously ‘coy’ to say so 'on the record' [in 'Rethinking Camelot' Chomsky critiques 'JFK' 'conspiracy-theories' without mentioning LH.Oswald at-all].
2} The 9-11 ‘New Pearl Harbor’ Event: Chomsky rejects the idea that key players in &/or linked to the Bush-Cheney regime [IE: the PNACers] could have been involved in the 9-11 ‘New Pearl-Harbor’ event [either ‘let it happen’ &/or ‘made it happen’]. Thus in effect Chomsky’s given the Bush-Cheney regime ‘left-cover’ re 9-11, by endorsing their ‘official' 9-11 'tale’ that’s largely based on ‘confessions’ extracted by relentless TORTURE [aka ‘extreme interrogation techniques’ {EIT].
3} FUK-US-NATO’s Destruction of Libya: Per a March 2018 piece by Dan Glazebrook [My Reflections on Interviewing Noam Chomsky about Libya], Chomsky claimed [at-least initially] the ‘Al-CIAeda’ linked rebels were a so-called } ‘progressive’ movement that should be supported’ [FYI: these ‘progressive-rebels’ went on the sell Black Africans & Black Libyans on slave-markets], because [per Chomsky] ‘Gaddafi was a ‘monstrous-dictator’ who should be overthrown’.., [note again how Chomsky’s position ‘curiously’ converged w ‘main-stream’ talking-points] { - Glazebrook goes on to state: } This illustrates something interesting about Chomsky and other ‘radical liberals’ promoted in the mainstream media (albeit at the margins),...: they are tolerated precisely because their criticism is only vocal at moments when it is Likely to be Ineffective. The crucial moment in the war against Libya was during the run-up. This was the moment when everything was in the balance and criticism might have had some effect. Once it was underway, it would be much more difficult to stop it. Once it was underway, therefore, criticism was tolerated, because It Was Too Late. This helps explain why people like Chomsky are able to hold impressive positions at prestigious American universities [ala MIT]… - This also explains Chomsky’s bizarre method of ‘opposing’ the war, when he eventually decided to do so. Rather than highlight those things about Gaddafi that the West objected to, such as his support for African unity and development, opposition to Western military involvement in Africa, ‘resource nationalism’ etc – and thus exposing the real reasons for the war – he tried to paint a picture of Gaddafi as being somehow ‘in bed with the West’.... This approach effectively served to confuse, demoralize, and ultimately weaken the anti-war movement, by obscuring the fundamental tension between the imperialist and anti-imperialist agendas that was the real driving force behind the conflict... {
4} COVID [re the C-19 Vaccine], What Chomsky Said Vs Those Who Refused the C-19 Vaccine: } Called for Social Pressure and Isolation: Chomsky suggested that those unwilling to get vaccinated should face social pressure to isolate themselves from the community. Some interpretations of his statements even suggested this could lead to "destitution," and they would only have themselves to blame [= punish C-19 vax dissenters].
• A "Social Malady": He described the refusal to vaccinate as a "breakdown of the social and cultural order" in the U.S., where hospitals were overflowing with almost entirely unvaccinated patients [NOT!], leading to "enormous social costs".
• A Form of 'Anti-Science Denialism': Chomsky linked vaccine hesitancy to a broader "science denialism" prevalent among certain segments of the population, particularly on the far-right [IE: he ‘politicized’ the issue],... He emphasized that the efficacy and safety of the vaccines were accepted by 100% of global health agencies and the vast majority of the medical profession [= appealing to the ‘authority-consensus’ - while ignoring that it was a rushed, untested, experimental 'vaccine'].
• Violation of 'Social-Solidarity': Chomsky argued that the act of refusing a vaccine during a pandemic is an 'assault' on the principle of 'social-solidarity', as individual choices impact the health and safety of the entire community [= endorsing ‘group-think’ - so Chomsky like many 'leftists' is for 'freedom of choice' re 'bodily autonomy', except when he's NOT]. { - Thus Chomsky’s position on C19 vaccination is just a ‘leftist-spin’ on the ‘main-stream’ position, no-matter how much he critiques Big Corp Pharma-Biz, that literally 'made a killing' on their C-19 'vaccines'. [Note: Chomsky calls Trump the ‘most dangerous man in history’, yet it’s Trump who OKed the development of the C-19 vaccine(s) under ‘Op Warp-Speed’]
5} NATO’s Proxy War w Russia via Ukraine: ‘The War Must Continue until Russia is Severely Harmed.’ – So yet again, Chomsky’s view of the Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine [provoked for over 8 yrs], ‘curiously’ converges w the main-stream US-EU-NATO view.
6} Chomsky’s Demand that ‘Progressive-Leftists’ Had to Vote for Billary HRC Clinton & ‘Uncle Joe’ Biden: – One of Chomsky’s best known / most cited books is his anti-JFK polemic ‘Rethinking Camelot’. Yet I’d put both JFK’s foreign & domestic policies, against either Billary HRC Clinton’s &/or ‘Uncle Joe’ Biden’s positions on such issues, to show JFK was more ‘progressive’ than either of them [IMO much more so]. Note Biden’s role in the ‘100 to 1’ ‘powder vs crack’ cocaine disparity, & his & Billary’s roles in: the Clinton [Biden] crime bill [it plus the ‘100 to 1’ coke disparity, fueled the ‘prison industrial complex’], Clinton’s ‘welfare deform’ bill, NAFTA, spear-heading the Dims’ endorsement of the Bush-Cheney ‘Iraq-Attack’ Pt-2 [based on lies], lobbying Obama to OK the FUK-US-NATO destruction of Libya [which apparently Chomsky was OK with, at-least initially], ditto the Syrian ‘dirty-war’ [under the control of a founder of Al-CIAeda / ISIS in Syria & Iraq since Dec 2024], & ditto the 2014 Neo-Nazi coup vs Ukraine’s elected president. So Chomsky goes ‘over-the-top’ in bashing JFK as a ‘cold-war imperialist’, yet he then endorsed Billary HRC Clinton & ‘Uncle Joe’ Biden & demanded ‘progressive-leftists’ had to do so too- Really..?
- Note: Excluding points 1 & 2, Points 3 - 6 all occurred &/or are related to supporting the Dims' position on these issues.
-
-
PS-Note: And then there’s Chomsky’s ‘Curious’ Ties to Jeff Epstein, Ehud Barak & Steve Bannon [among others]…