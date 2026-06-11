American Exception

American Exception

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I Rose's avatar
I Rose
1h

Thank you! Finkelstein sounded to me like he has lost his interest in the details of the story, now that he came to the unavoidable conclusion that there’s no justification for that project to continue.

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J M Hatch's avatar
J M Hatch
4hEdited

Spooky watching Glenn Greenwald “debate” with Trump Hitlerjunge, even his softest of softballs failed to cross their plate, they could not connect to anything. Trump marrying off his prized son to the Epstein network…

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