Finkelstein, the "Islamic Bomb," and More!
American Exception 252 (Excerpt)
Aaron and Tonery discuss Norm Finkelstein, conservative anti-zionists, BCCI, A.Q. Khan, and the “Islamic Bomb.”
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Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
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Thank you! Finkelstein sounded to me like he has lost his interest in the details of the story, now that he came to the unavoidable conclusion that there’s no justification for that project to continue.
Spooky watching Glenn Greenwald “debate” with Trump Hitlerjunge, even his softest of softballs failed to cross their plate, they could not connect to anything. Trump marrying off his prized son to the Epstein network…