Graham Platner vs. the Radlib/Corporate Lib Coalition
American Exception 258 (Excerpt)
Moe Tkacik joins us to talk about the MeToo takedown of Graham Platner.
Check out recent articles from Moe:
“The Kleptocrat Nesting Dolls Behind Trump’s Potemkin Gas Stations”
“A Hole in the ‘Open-and-Shut’ Case Against Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin?”
Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
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