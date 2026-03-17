Aaron and Bryce discuss the Iran War and how the Iran-Contra spectacle functioned as a Watergate 2.0 by effecting a realignment of US politics in which Zionist neoconservatism became hegemonic in the realm of foreign policy.

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IMAGE: Iran-Contra Scandal Trading Cards by Eclipse Enterprises (1988), #35: John Poindexter, National Security Advisor.