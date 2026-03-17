American Exception

American Exception

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ChatterX
Mar 17

"Al-Qaeda is on our side in Syria"

-Jake Sullivan, US National Security advisor, to Hillary Clinton, 2012-02-12

youtu.be/D8pZgwOdIuA?t=494

youtu.be/BXkxvZkkLTE?t=393

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CIA training Syrian "rebels" to fight against Assad, CBS, 2013:

youtube.com/watch?v=vqyqrLePwns

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ChatterX
Mar 17

Mujahideen, Contras, ISIS, Al-CIAda, Boko Haram…

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"The Muslim terrorist apparatus was created by US intelligence as a Geopolitical weapon"

-Zbigniew Brzeziński, interview with Le Nouvele Observateur, published 15-21 Jan 1998

youtube.com/watch?v=wtwwk5cuOvU

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