Iran-Contra as Watergate 2.0
American Exception 238
Aaron and Bryce discuss the Iran War and how the Iran-Contra spectacle functioned as a Watergate 2.0 by effecting a realignment of US politics in which Zionist neoconservatism became hegemonic in the realm of foreign policy.
Check out Bryce Greene’s Newsletter!
Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
IMAGE: Iran-Contra Scandal Trading Cards by Eclipse Enterprises (1988), #35: John Poindexter, National Security Advisor.
American Exception is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"Al-Qaeda is on our side in Syria"
-Jake Sullivan, US National Security advisor, to Hillary Clinton, 2012-02-12
youtu.be/D8pZgwOdIuA?t=494
youtu.be/BXkxvZkkLTE?t=393
***
CIA training Syrian "rebels" to fight against Assad, CBS, 2013:
youtube.com/watch?v=vqyqrLePwns
Mujahideen, Contras, ISIS, Al-CIAda, Boko Haram…
***
"The Muslim terrorist apparatus was created by US intelligence as a Geopolitical weapon"
-Zbigniew Brzeziński, interview with Le Nouvele Observateur, published 15-21 Jan 1998
youtube.com/watch?v=wtwwk5cuOvU