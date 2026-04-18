Is the Iran ceasefire real — or just a pause before the next escalation? Political scientist and deep state researcher Aaron Good (PhD, Temple University) joins us for one of the most unflinching conversations you will find anywhere on the current state of American power, the war on Iran, and where this is all heading. Aaron has spent two decades building a rigorous academic framework for understanding how power actually operates in the United States — beneath the elections, the press conferences and the official narratives. His book American Exception: Empire and the Deep State and his Patreon podcast have made him one of the most serious independent voices in this space. And that is precisely why you won’t see him on CNN.

📌 Aaron Good on Patreon

📌 Thomas Karat on Substack

📌 Thomas Karat on Medium

🔍 In this interview we go deep on:

→ Why the Iran ceasefire is fragile by design — and who benefits from permanent instability

→ The blackmail theory of Trump and Netanyahu: why neither man can stop this war even if they wanted to

→ How American public ignorance is not accidental — and why educated Americans may be the most dangerously misinformed

→ The 30-year neoconservative project behind the current conflict — and the 1996 Clean Break Report that mapped it out

→ Epstein, 9/11 and the architecture of blackmail statecraft → What a genuine endgame looks like — and whether the destruction of the Zionist project is now a prerequisite for global stability

⚠️ Why you almost didn’t see this video:

Interviews like this one are being demonetized, shadow-banned and buried by recommendation algorithms — not because they are wrong, but because they are inconvenient. Independent researchers who have spent careers developing the tools to read power honestly are being systematically pushed to the margins. The fact that you found this video is already an act of resistance.

🔔 If this conversation matters to you — protect your access to it. The algorithm is not your friend. The only way to make sure you don’t miss what’s coming is to connect directly:

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Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

04:10 The Manufactured Mind: Ignorance as a Political Weapon 10:10 Puppets and Blackmail: How Power Really Works in Washington

19:34 Empire Without Disguise: From the Virginia Company to the War on Iran

44:38 The Zionist Capture of the Deep State and the Nazification of US Foreign Policy

01:07:47 Endgame: Nuclear Escalation, the Destruction of Israel and What Comes After