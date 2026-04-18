American Exception

American Exception

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
19h

ALL of your videos need TRANSCRIPTS!

Thanks for providing discussions on these matters, however? I can read about 3X as fast as you can talk & my hearing is no longer the best.

A transcript also allows much easier use of your material for additional research into topics treated & names mentioned during interviews-

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Linda's avatar
Linda
17h

That was a very informative interview. I wish more podcasters would interview you, Aaron. Here's hoping this one will start a trend.

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