Israel vs. the CIA
American Exception 260 (Excerpt)
John Kiriakou joins us to discuss the history of the CIA and its evolving relationship with “Israel.” Kirakou is the former CIA officer who famously blew the whistle on the agency’s illegal torture program.
Check out:
Remains of the Day: A Guide to Historic Cemeteries of Washington, DC
Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
It’s sooo fucking crazy that a 2 and half hour movie about the origins of the CIA - the good shepherd- has zero references to lansky or the Jewish mob yet has a composite character of sam trafficanti. Propaganda is everywhere and we don’t even know it.
K so the CIA had nothing to do with 9/11. Israel may have withheld info, but that’s probably all. And (clip attached) Trump definitely didn’t grape kids and 🇮🇱 isn’t blackmailing him. According to “former” CIA agent Kiriakou. 🤔
Anyway, great show notwithstanding! More pieces of the puzzle! 🧩
"I will splinter the ClA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the wind." JFK