American Exception

American Exception

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Makiara's avatar
Makiara
1d

It’s sooo fucking crazy that a 2 and half hour movie about the origins of the CIA - the good shepherd- has zero references to lansky or the Jewish mob yet has a composite character of sam trafficanti. Propaganda is everywhere and we don’t even know it.

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Unruly🎈Jane 🕊️🇵🇸🔥🧊🔻's avatar
Unruly🎈Jane 🕊️🇵🇸🔥🧊🔻
7h

K so the CIA had nothing to do with 9/11. Israel may have withheld info, but that’s probably all. And (clip attached) Trump definitely didn’t grape kids and 🇮🇱 isn’t blackmailing him. According to “former” CIA agent Kiriakou. 🤔

Anyway, great show notwithstanding! More pieces of the puzzle! 🧩

"I will splinter the ClA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the wind." JFK

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