Jack Ruby as Deep State Functionary

Aaron Good and Max Arvo interrogate the absurdly suspicious life and times of Jack Ruby—the “pimp for all seasons” who assassinated Lee Oswald, the most politically important prisoner in US history. Over the years, many people have come to find it suspicious that a mob-connected figure could murder Oswald in a room full of armed policemen whose one job …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to American Exception to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.