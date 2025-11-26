American Exception

Jack Ruby as Deep State Functionary
Jack Ruby as Deep State Functionary

Gray Alliance 3 - American Exception 192
Aaron Good
Max Arvo
Nov 26, 2025
Aaron Good and Max Arvo interrogate the absurdly suspicious life and times of Jack Ruby—the “pimp for all seasons” who assassinated Lee Oswald, the most politically important prisoner in US history. Over the years, many people have come to find it suspicious that a mob-connected figure could murder Oswald in a room full of armed policemen whose one job …

