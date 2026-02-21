JFK & the Deep State – Jeffrey Sachs
American Exception 234
Professor Jeffrey Sachs joins us to talk about his book, To Move the World: JFK’s Quest for Peace.
Jeffrey Sachs is the Director of The Earth Institute, Quetelet Professor of Sustainable Development, and Professor of Health Policy and Management at Columbia University, and a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research. He was also Special Advisor to United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan on a group of poverty alleviation initiatives called the Millennium Development Goals.
American Exception is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Special thanks to:
· Dana Chavarria, production
· Casey Moore, graphics
· Michelle Boley, animated intro
· Mock Orange, music
I'm listening to Garland Nixon commenting on what happens if/when the Repug Trump regime [without any real push-back from the Dims & congress] unconstitutionally & illegally attacks Iran.... One key point Garland makes is the 'oil-shock' that's bound to occur if there's an all out regional & protracted war in the so-called 'Mid-East' & Persian Gulf...
I'm old enough to remember the day JFK got shot, which means I'm also old enough to recall when the price of gas all over the US was just $0.25-$0.50/gal. And even tho the Vietnam War got rolling at full-steam after 1964, gas pretty much all over remained below $0.75/gal, until circa 1973-74 in the immediate wake of the Yom Kippur War. OPEC decided to 'flex its muscle' & punish the US & the West for pulling Israel out of dire straights, by sharply raising the price of oil, such that for the first time gasoline in the US rose above $1.00+ per gal. The gas situation in the US for some time during 1974 was such that, for the first time US gas-lines went all around the block to [also for the first time] pay $1.25-$1.50 per gal for gasoline. This was known as the 1973-75 'oil-shock' / 'oil-crisis'. The combo of this & the Vietnam War, resulted in 'Tricky-Dick' Nixon taking the USD off the gold standard & also the advent of the 'petro-dollar', where the USD became the World's reserve currency for buying oil... FYI generally the price of gas in the US never dropped back to below $1.00 per gal again. Also note the cost of oil & gas affects almost everything in modern society IE: the cost of electricity-heating-&-cooking, as well as transportation which in combo affects the cost of food & other goods, etc...
Fast-forward 3 decades to circa 2002-03. In the wake of the 9-11 'New Pearl Harbor' event, resulting in the Bush-Cheney-Bliar cabal lying the World into 'Iraq-Attack Pt2'... Before 2002-03 gasoline in the US was about $1.50 - $1.75 per gal, but circa 2003-04 gas jumped to over $2.00+ per gal to even over $3.00+ per gal [& even up-to $4.00+/gal] where it has remained ever since. So if there's an all-out regional & protracted war in the 'Mid-East' / Persian Gulf, WTF will the cost of oil & gas jump-up to then- If one can even find & buy it? To over $5+/gal, $10+/gal or even higher?? Ditto the cost of heating-lighting-cooking, transport & thus food? All because Trump & Bibi are 'Hell-Bound' on starting a war 'of choice' that there's no just reason to fight!! Also note if some 'Dr Strangelove' gets the idea of nuking Iran because TA gets walloped again [only this time likely worse] by Iranian missiles flying thru the 'Iron Sieve', &/or Russia &/or China gets directly drawn into the fray...
IMO if people in the US really understood the implications of the above for themselves, they'd not take a 'That's all happening over there, so tho it may be sad, it won't / don't really affect me here.' type attitude. Instead they'd be 'Taking It to the Streets' ala the 'George Floyd' uprising of 2020, & demanding that those half-ass 'do-nothing' Dims & the congress shut Trump down before he gets this illegal 'war of choice' started!! But unfortunately it may already be too late.