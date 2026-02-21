Professor Jeffrey Sachs joins us to talk about his book, To Move the World: JFK’s Quest for Peace.

Jeffrey Sachs is the Director of The Earth Institute, Quetelet Professor of Sustainable Development, and Professor of Health Policy and Management at Columbia University, and a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research. He was also Special Advisor to United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan on a group of poverty alleviation initiatives called the Millennium Development Goals.

Special thanks to:

· Dana Chavarria, production

· Casey Moore, graphics

· Michelle Boley, animated intro

· Mock Orange, music