JFK, Dallas, and US Military Intelligence

Jeffrey Kaye joins us to discuss his important recently published article, “The Military Intelligence Connections Behind the JFK, Oswald Murders & Cover-up.” A retired psychologist turned blogger and forensic historian, Kaye is the author of Cover-up at Guantanamo and many articles on Korean War-era biowarfare and other subjects at the Hidden Histories …
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