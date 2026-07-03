American Exception

American Exception

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of American Exception

JFK, Dallas, and US Military Intelligence

American Exception 255
Aaron Good's avatar
Jeffrey S. Kaye's avatar
Aaron Good and Jeffrey S. Kaye
Jul 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Jeffrey Kaye joins us to discuss his important recently published article, “The Military Intelligence Connections Behind the JFK, Oswald Murders & Cover-up.” A retired psychologist turned blogger and forensic historian, Kaye is the author of Cover-up at Guantanamo and many articles on Korean War-era biowarfare and other subjects at the Hidden Histories

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to American Exception to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Aaron Good · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture