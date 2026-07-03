JFK, Dallas, and US Military Intelligence
American Exception 255 (Excerpt)
Jeffrey Kaye joins us to discuss his important recently published article, “The Military Intelligence Connections Behind the JFK, Oswald Murders & Cover-up.” A retired psychologist turned blogger and forensic historian, Kaye is the author of Cover-up at Guantanamo and many articles on Korean War-era biowarfare and other subjects at the Hidden Histories Substack page.
Also check out:
“CIA-Connected D.C. Hospital Chief Advised Warren Commission”
“Historic CIA “Artichoke” Meeting Reveals Agency Asset Inside Warren Commission”
Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
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