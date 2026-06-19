American Exception

American Exception

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Cameron's avatar
George Cameron
21h

So obvious that FBI’s position in not wanting WC in the first place may be protecting itself from its obvious guilt in denying the two shots from the front, and importantly denying that the fatal shot blew out the back of JFK’s brain and skull. The evidence you mention means that FBI was part of a conspiracy, with a preplanned false investigation in order to hide JFK’s frontally fired gunshot wounds, one of which was definitely fatal, and coming in with false conclusions that were funneled to WC, in order to satisfy the false narrative of blaming Oswald. The rat bastard unconstitutional and criminal murderers were successful then. But now? Their success still prevails. Not enough people drawing the right conclusions from all of the righteous yet suppressed evidence, including yours, Mr Aguilar. We must speak out with conclusions from the research.

Reply
Share
Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
14h

All investigations,or commissions examining "state sanctioned" crimes are cover-ups. This applies to the Warren Commission, the FBI investigation of the Oklahoma City bombing and the 9/11 commision.

Curiously, Bush originally named Henry Kissinger to head the 9/11 commission. However, public outrage caused Kissinger to step down from the appointment. Kissinger, said it was to remove any questions about the appearance of a conflict of interest regarding his ties to several organizations and public figures.🤑

On a similar note, you gotta wonder why Allen Dulles didn't resign after he was appointed by Lyndon B. Johnson to the 1964 Warren Commission which investigated the JFK assassination, as his inclusion was highly controversial since Kennedy fired Dulles following the disastrous 1961 Bay of Pigs Invasion.

Perhaps, it's another case of the fox guarding the henhouse. 😁

Reply
Share
2 replies by Aaron Good and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aaron Good · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture