American Exception

American Exception

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Greg's avatar
Greg
3d

Aaron…great podcast with Monika…you guys should do this more often. Breath of fresh air considering how many loons and biased people have looked at the JFK case over the years and still today. I have a suggestion for you, something I would research if I had more time. Oswald’s connections to Soviet Jews and Jewish emigres, both during his time in the USSR and in the US. Aka Angleton’s clandestine field operatives (in the Reuben Efron mold). There’s something there.

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
3d

By the early-to-mid 1990s, gangster rap became the most financially lucrative subgenre of hip-hop. It was defined by artists like Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, and The Notorious B.I.G., and spearheaded by powerhouse record labels like Death Row and Bad Boy.

That's the kind of depraved music psychopaths who control the "Ministry of Propaganda" crave, especially the creepos who own privatized prisons. 🤑

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