JFK’s Killers and Michael Jackson(?)
American Exception 248
Monika Wiesak joins us to discuss her recent article, “JFK: Myth vs. Reality.” We also discuss her book on the King of Pop, Michael Jackson: The Man, the Music, the Controversy.
Monika is also the author of America’s Last President and Echoes of a Lost America: Unraveling the Murder of JFK.
Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
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Aaron…great podcast with Monika…you guys should do this more often. Breath of fresh air considering how many loons and biased people have looked at the JFK case over the years and still today. I have a suggestion for you, something I would research if I had more time. Oswald’s connections to Soviet Jews and Jewish emigres, both during his time in the USSR and in the US. Aka Angleton’s clandestine field operatives (in the Reuben Efron mold). There’s something there.
By the early-to-mid 1990s, gangster rap became the most financially lucrative subgenre of hip-hop. It was defined by artists like Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, and The Notorious B.I.G., and spearheaded by powerhouse record labels like Death Row and Bad Boy.
That's the kind of depraved music psychopaths who control the "Ministry of Propaganda" crave, especially the creepos who own privatized prisons. 🤑