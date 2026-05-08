KKMOUNTAIN, the CIA, and “Israel”

Max Arvo returns to discuss his Substack piece, “KKMOUNTAIN and the CIA-Israel Relationship.” We also zoom out to discuss related deep political and historical issues. At the end, I add a much longer coda than I expected…
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Music: “Motel Man“ by Mock Orange
Special thanks to Dana Chavarria for producing the episode!!
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