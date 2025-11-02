Late Imperial Roadtripping – Sarah Kendzior (Full Episode)

Sarah Kendzior joins us to talk about the central topic of her writing in recent years—the collapse of US politics and society. Sarah’s latest book is The Last American Road Trip. Sarah is the author of They Knew: How a Culture of Conspiracy Keeps America Complacent. She is also the author of Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to American Exception to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.