American Exception

American Exception

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of American Exception

Late Imperial Roadtripping – Sarah Kendzior (Full Episode)

American Exception 216
Aaron Good's avatar
Sarah Kendzior's avatar
Aaron Good
and
Sarah Kendzior
Nov 02, 2025
∙ Paid

Sarah Kendzior joins us to talk about the central topic of her writing in recent years—the collapse of US politics and society. Sarah’s latest book is The Last American Road Trip. Sarah is the author of They Knew: How a Culture of Conspiracy Keeps America Complacent. She is also the author of Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to American Exception to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Aaron Good
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture