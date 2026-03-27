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Olof Palme: The Last Swedish Statesman - Part 1

American Exception 240
Aaron Good's avatar
Aaron Good
Mar 27, 2026
∙ Paid

This episode kicks off our series on the Olof Palme assassination with the great and iconclastic scholar, Ola Tunander. Check out his series of articles on the Palme assassination, beginning here: The Killing of PM Olof Palme: Part I (DRAFT).”

Ola is Research Professor Emeritus with the Peace Research Institute in Oslo. He earned his doctoral degree in …

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