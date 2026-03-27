Olof Palme: The Last Swedish Statesman - Part 1

This episode kicks off our series on the Olof Palme assassination with the great and iconclastic scholar, Ola Tunander. Check out his series of articles on the Palme assassination, beginning here: “The Killing of PM Olof Palme: Part I (DRAFT).”
Ola is Research Professor Emeritus with the Peace Research Institute in Oslo. He earned his doctoral degree in …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to American Exception to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.