We continue with Part 3 of our series on the Olof Palme assassination with the great and iconoclastic scholar, Ola Tunander.

Check out his series of articles on the Palme assassination, beginning here: “The Killing of PM Olof Palme: Part I (DRAFT).”

Ola is Research Professor Emeritus with the Peace Research Institute in Oslo. He earned his doctoral degree in 1989 with a thesis on US Maritime Strategy. Ola has written and edited 15 books on geopolitics, military strategy and European security, submarine warfare, and deception operations (aka psychological operations).

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Special thanks to:

· Dana Chavarria, production

· Casey Moore, graphics

· Michelle Boley, animated intro

· Mock Orange, music