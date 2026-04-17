American Exception

American Exception

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of American Exception

Olof Palme: The Last Swedish Statesman - Part 3

American Exception 243
Aaron Good's avatar
Aaron Good
Apr 17, 2026
∙ Paid

We continue with Part 3 of our series on the Olof Palme assassination with the great and iconoclastic scholar, Ola Tunander.

Check out his series of articles on the Palme assassination, beginning here: The Killing of PM Olof Palme: Part I (DRAFT).”

Ola is Research Professor Emeritus with the Peace Research Institute in Oslo. He earned his doctoral degree…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to American Exception to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Aaron Good · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture