Olof Palme: The Last Swedish Statesman - Part 3

We continue with Part 3 of our series on the Olof Palme assassination with the great and iconoclastic scholar, Ola Tunander.
Check out his series of articles on the Palme assassination, beginning here: “The Killing of PM Olof Palme: Part I (DRAFT).”
Ola is Research Professor Emeritus with the Peace Research Institute in Oslo. He earned his doctoral degree…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to American Exception to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.