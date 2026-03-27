Olof Palme: The Last Swedish Statesman - Part 1
American Exception 240 (Excerpt)
This episode kicks off our series on the Olof Palme assassination with the great and iconclastic scholar, Ola Tunander. Check out his series of articles on the Palme assassination, beginning here: “The Killing of PM Olof Palme: Part I (DRAFT).”
Ola is Research Professor Emeritus with the Peace Research Institute in Oslo. He earned his doctoral degree in 1989 with a thesis on US Maritime Strategy. Ola has written and edited 15 books on geopolitics, military strategy and European security, submarine warfare, and deception operations (aka psychological operations).
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Special thanks to:
· Dana Chavarria, production
· Casey Moore, graphics
· Michelle Boley, animated intro
· Mock Orange, music
American Exception is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Back last fall when the article appeared?
https://olatunander.substack.com/p/the-killing-of-pm-olof-palme-part?triedRedirect=true
I had QUESTIONS. I still have all of them... I am re posting my original questions re: Swedish nuclear/fissionable materials production (& any possible pre 1968 weapons development program).
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(Quote of entire original comment, ca. October 2025)
What documentation or evidence exists showing that Sweden had a functioning uranium enrichment facility, let alone had enriched uranium to HEU grade U235?!
All Google tells me is that Sweden first tried to implement heavy water moderated natural uranium power reactors, then switched after their initial pilot plant to light water/BR types using typical low enriched uranium for fuel (ca. 3% U235), and repeated statements that Sweden BUYS their enriched uranium for power reactor fuel rather than producing their own, despite Sweden having uranium ore deposits. But there are references to several research reactors as well?
How far along did Sweden's nuclear weapons development establishment get? Theoretical research only, or did they undertake the build out of physical infrastructure required for starting to manufacture nuclear devices? Build any gas diffusion or centrifuge pilot enrichment plant(s)? Test any plutonium separation technology? Work "hands on" towards critical mass estimation?
I find references to a "pulse type" research reactor, these have been integral to every acknowledged weapons program I have studied. Also, these "pulse" reactors generally use HEU- If Sweden built such a reactor, WHERE did they source the HEU fuel from???
I also find a reference to scrapping a designed plutonium production reactor before fueling & startup- and then Sweden signed the nuclear non proliferation treaty ca. 1968.
Thanks in advance- I am a weapons nerd, in case you had not noticed.