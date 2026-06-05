American Exception

American Exception

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Lorilea's avatar
Lorilea
6h

As a long time subscuber to Neutrality Studiesl I am thrilled that Dr Good is appearing there to add context and detail to the entity known as USA. I hope to see Bryce Green educating Pascal on pertinent topics soon.

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Unruly🎈Jane 🕊️🇵🇸🔥🧊🔻's avatar
Unruly🎈Jane 🕊️🇵🇸🔥🧊🔻
6h

Your statement about covert fascism really resonated. It seems like we’ve had a fascist government in many ways all along and that it’s just finally blatantly obvious.

You said (at 29:30)

… the way the US regime after World War II established a lawless national security state that was partnered with organized crime in order and rule.  It was essentially able to operate without any legal constraints doing everything with covert operations. It was basically covertly fascistic.It was capitalism uber alles and imperialism uber alles but it pretended not to be. And it used a lot of covert operations to hide it.

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