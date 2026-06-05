Researcher REVEALS Secrets of US Deep State Politics | Dr. Aaron Good
My recent appearance on Neutrality Studies
If you think US politics happens only in the White House and on Capitol Hill, then think again. The US as a political system—the totality of it—is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. Luckily, some brave researchers dare going into the deep. Dr. Aaron Good, author of American Exception: Empire and the Deep State, joins me today to challenge simplistic view of the US system. He argues that agency, blackmail, covert crime, and elite networks shape policy, tying together JFK, RFK, Nixon, Watergate, Epstein, Zionism, and Iran Contra as part of the hidden machinery of the American empire.
Neutrality Studies:
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Hyperstructuralism and the black box state
00:10:27 Agency, Kennedy and the regime
00:17:46 Blackmail, lobbying and hidden power
00:22:22 JFK, RFK and the crime network
00:27:33 Epstein, Trump and Watergate
00:33:40 Nixon, CIA and covert crime
00:38:59 Zionism, LBJ and Iran Contra
00:48:59 Christian Zionism and elite networks
00:55:00 Van der Peel, Epstein and Massie
American Exception is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As a long time subscuber to Neutrality Studiesl I am thrilled that Dr Good is appearing there to add context and detail to the entity known as USA. I hope to see Bryce Green educating Pascal on pertinent topics soon.
Your statement about covert fascism really resonated. It seems like we’ve had a fascist government in many ways all along and that it’s just finally blatantly obvious.
You said (at 29:30)
… the way the US regime after World War II established a lawless national security state that was partnered with organized crime in order and rule. It was essentially able to operate without any legal constraints doing everything with covert operations. It was basically covertly fascistic.It was capitalism uber alles and imperialism uber alles but it pretended not to be. And it used a lot of covert operations to hide it.