If you think US politics happens only in the White House and on Capitol Hill, then think again. The US as a political system—the totality of it—is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. Luckily, some brave researchers dare going into the deep. Dr. Aaron Good, author of American Exception: Empire and the Deep State, joins me today to challenge simplistic view of the US system. He argues that agency, blackmail, covert crime, and elite networks shape policy, tying together JFK, RFK, Nixon, Watergate, Epstein, Zionism, and Iran Contra as part of the hidden machinery of the American empire.

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Timestamps:

00:00:00 Hyperstructuralism and the black box state

00:10:27 Agency, Kennedy and the regime

00:17:46 Blackmail, lobbying and hidden power

00:22:22 JFK, RFK and the crime network

00:27:33 Epstein, Trump and Watergate

00:33:40 Nixon, CIA and covert crime

00:38:59 Zionism, LBJ and Iran Contra

00:48:59 Christian Zionism and elite networks

00:55:00 Van der Peel, Epstein and Massie