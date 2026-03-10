RFK vs. ‘Operation X’

Aaron and Max Discuss how Robert F. Kennedy, by targeting the Teamsters and thus the Lansky Syndicate, was also threatening what Peter Dale Scott has termed Operation X—the institutionalized symbiosis between the drug traffic and national security state entities like Hoover’s FBI, Anslinger’s Federal Bureau of Narcotics, and James Angleton’s clandestine…
