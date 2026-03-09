“Thank You For Your Service!”
American Exception 236
Aaron is Joined by Luke Peterson to discuss his new book, The US Military in the Print News Media. Peterson is a professor of Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
Since ordinary US people who went to public schools from the mid 1960s on were largely taught to think history was boring & reading books was for losers, good luck getting your points across to those who didn't already know.
----------
"Ronald Reagan and his associates advanced that line of thought.
"During Reagan's campaign for the governorship of California in 1966, he publicly criticized the University of California system. Reagan referred to these student protesters as 'brats,' 'freaks' and 'cowardly fascists.'
In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Reagan's education advisor, Roger A. Freeman stated, 'We are in danger of producing an educated proletariat. That's dynamite! We have to be selective on who we allow [to go through higher education].'
This belief has shaped higher education to become a privilege of the upper class, with tuition serving as a barrier to those from working-class backgrounds."
-- "Ronald Reagan's Legacy: The Rise of Student Loan Debt in America" by S. Kandimalla (2023)" -