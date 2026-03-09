American Exception

American Exception

PFC Billy
2d

Since ordinary US people who went to public schools from the mid 1960s on were largely taught to think history was boring & reading books was for losers, good luck getting your points across to those who didn't already know.

----------

"Ronald Reagan and his associates advanced that line of thought.

"During Reagan's campaign for the governorship of California in 1966, he publicly criticized the University of California system. Reagan referred to these student protesters as 'brats,' 'freaks' and 'cowardly fascists.'

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Reagan's education advisor, Roger A. Freeman stated, 'We are in danger of producing an educated proletariat. That's dynamite! We have to be selective on who we allow [to go through higher education].'

This belief has shaped higher education to become a privilege of the upper class, with tuition serving as a barrier to those from working-class backgrounds."

-- "Ronald Reagan's Legacy: The Rise of Student Loan Debt in America" by S. Kandimalla (2023)" -

