American Exception

American Exception

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
1d

Re: The regime and the economy are dominated by a tiny minority of wealth. This is the oligarchy that really pulls the strings.

This was inevitable given the way in which property rights are structured.

Here is something to ponder on that relates directly to the difference between what excited people 250 years ago, what could have been, and what we have ended up with today: https://peeta462032.substack.com/p/usa-250-the-word-the-founding-fathers.

John Locke wrote that every person has a natural right to life, liberty and estate. When Jefferson drafted the Declaration, estate disappeared. In its place came the pursuit of happiness.

Thomas Paine argued that the earth, in its natural state, was the common property of the human race. Cultivation had made land productive, but it had also, necessarily, dispossessed everyone who did not hold title to it. Paine proposed a national fund, paid for by landowners as a form of ground rent on the value they had monopolised, which would pay every citizen a lump sum on reaching adulthood, and a pension in old age. Not charity. Compensation, owed as a matter of justice, for the enclosure of what had once belonged to everyone. In compensation for the loss of their 'estate'.

A lump some on reaching adulthood could allow the purchase of a house, ones estate, without which its not possible to settle down with a mate and raise children.

John Locke, Adam Smith and Thomas Paine were of like mind in this respect.

It's a bastardised form of capitalism that we have. It didn't have to be this way. But the people who determined the issue were the land and slave owning classes.

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JMcS's avatar
JMcS
1d

A rousing 'hear, hear' to your closing remarks.

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