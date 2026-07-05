This is the fifth part of a long interview with Mohsen Abdelmoumen that I did for the Algerian publication, Algeria Patriotique in June 2026. I transcribed and edited the initial interview before Mohsen translated it into French. This Substack version has been given a final edit. I hope that it clarifies and expands on my previous published work on the US Empire. See my book, American Exception: Empire as the Deep State , as well as my other previously published articles for more background information and details on sources.

Your remarkable work grounded in facts enables us to better understand the United States. In your opinion, why did the United States and its criminal history represent an “exception”?

The title of my book, American Exception: Empire and the Deep State, is a little ironic because I don’t believe in the myth of American exceptionalism which maintains that America is this special, uniquely great country compared to all other countries—a place in which the corruption and problems of other countries do not prevail because America is so special and good, and that’s why it’s so powerful. That’s American exceptionalism, and I obviously don’t believe in that because I am not intellectually a child. Exception in the title refers to the US regime’s institutionalized but denied exception to the rule of law. I think this captures the essence of the obscure sovereign power at the apex of the US regime. That might have seemed radical when I first wrote a journal article on the subject in 2015. That one was titled “American Exception: Hegemony and the Dissimulation of the State.” It was in the journal, Administration & Society, which is a good public administration/political science journal.

Today with Trump, Biden, Epstein, and the Gaza Genocide, the lawlessness is right there in the open. For me, it has been amazing—in some ways cool, but mostly really depressing—to be proven correct about these things. With Trump in office and what we’ve seen in the last decade plus—it all demonstrates that this is a lawless enterprise. It’s something that US social science, amazingly, hadn’t really acknowledged. That’s what I was trying to point to…the exception. The US operates in a state of exception to the rule of law along the lines laid out by the Nazi Carl Schimtt. The difference in the US case is that that the US exception is not acknowledged in mainstream discourse or even in most ostensibly “radical” discourse.

I do believe that there are some ways in which the US has been exceptional. For all of its flaws—and it always was an oligarchy—the US established a regime, a constitutional regime, that was more enlightened and progressive than what existed elsewhere in the advanced world, such that there was a world that we could call “advanced” at the time. Freedom of speech and the rest of the Bill of Rights, these were advances in human progress and governance. But under capitalist oligarchy, as we see unmistakably, these things are limited in how much they can achieve in practice for the common man in terms of good governance and a just system. The irresolvable problem is that money always wins out in the end. All of these freedoms and the concept of one person/one vote…these are ultimately negotiable and thus illusory.

How do you respond to those who describe the United States as a democracy even though it is ruled by a mafioso oligarchy?

“Mafioso oligarchy” is maybe putting too fine a point on it…but just barely! Collectively, this is a lawless set of oligarchs. Typically, the oligarchs try to have buffers between them and actual crime syndicate enterprises and operatives. But this is a regime that relies upon the institutionalized power and political dominance of criminal organizations and actors—including lawless national security state entities and networks. We could split hairs about how to classify the regime or just how hyperbolic or accurate it is to describe the US regime categorically as a crime syndicate. But as far as the US being a democracy, this is ridiculous in 2026. “US democracy” is just an implausible propaganda element at this point.

Consider that one of the biggest neocon Zionist organizations in the US is the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. It’s a Zionist advocacy group. It even initially had a more overtly Zionist name…something like Hebrew Pravda or something. And Zionism is essentially a nazified project—it has a “master race,” lebensraum, and untermenschen. So these are the political actors who want to defend something called “democracy”? This is absurd, obviously. Whatever democratic victories have been achieved throughout US history, their net effects are visible today. The monument to capitalist “democracy” is all around us. In the US/West, democracy is an Orwellian euphemism for top-down oligarchy—the opposite of rule by the demos,the people. The regime and the economy are dominated by a tiny minority of wealth. This is the oligarchy that really pulls the strings.

American sociologist US C. Wright Mills explained this very well in his book The Power Elite. It took US political scientists almost 60 years to catch up. In 2014, Gillens and Page, two mainstream political scientists, published a journal article on democracy in the US which found that average people in the US have essentially no political power whatsoever. It’s basically moneyed elites that have all the political power in the US. Their preferences are what get translated into US policy. Anyone who is going to describe the US as a democracy in any meaningful sense at this point is either a propagandist or is a brainwashed victim of propagandists. The US is ruled by a tiny minority and that’s the definition of oligarchy. It is also lawless which is not supposed to be the case in a democracy. There is supposed to be transparency and the rule of law. We have neither. It is not a lawful, transparent democracy; it is a lawless, secretive oligarchy.



JFK had a very special and friendly relationship with my country Algeria and as Algerian patriots we will never forget the historic speech that JFK gave on our independence. Why did they kill JFK?

As a Senator in 1957, JFK gave a landmark speech in the Senate denouncing Western imperialism and the foolishness of backing the French in Algeria. Years prior, he gave a similar, very prescient speech on the French in Vietnam. More than any other top US statesman, JFK called for decolonization and supported third world nationalism. His positions were sufficiently radical that even Adlai Stevenson, who was supposedly this very liberal Democrat who was pilloried by US conservatives…he wanted JFK to dial it down.

JFK obviously did not seek to promote socialism, but he argued for allowing other countries—in the “Third World,” the decolonizing world, the Global South—to pursue their own national interests and national projects rather than being forced into neocolonial peonage. Yes, this was rhetoric, but there was some policy substance there as well.

This all threatened the profits of the oligarchs and their multinational corporations. The resource wealth of places like Congo, Indonesia, and Brazil is enormous. Under the next administration, once JFK is assassinated, LBJ reverses the Kennedy policies in these countries. Terrible puppet regimes were installed in Brazil, Indonesia, and Congo with disastrous results. Millions of people die in Congo over the decades that follow, up to the present day. We can trace this back to the assassinations of Hammarskjold and Lumumba. JFK tried to manage the unhappy situation and was effective considering the circumstances. Then under LBJ, to run Congo the CIA basically installed the people who had killed Lumumba. That is another reversal of JFK’s policy. Under LBJ, Sukarno in Indonesia was removed from power through an elaborate coup plot that was designed to fail. This allowed Suharto, a CIA asset, to take power after massacring 1 to 3 million Indonesian peasants and ethnic Chinese people. Suharto allowed US corporations to control and profit from Indonesia’s vast enormous mineral wealth and oil wealth, especially in West Papua, for example. In Brazil there was a US-backed coup in 1964. They overthrew a liberal reformer and installed a military dictatorship.

These were big factors behind the assassination. In a larger sense, JFK wanted to end the Cold War, the structural condition that rationalized all these neocolonial interventions. He wanted rapprochement with Cuba, using secret back channels to discuss potential normalization. He wanted to cooperate with the Soviet Union in a number of different ways. He called for reducing nuclear weapons stockpiles and working towards eventual disarmament.

His policies toward Israel may have been the most crucial in terms of the actual timing and execution of the assassination plot. One of the most important things which most Americans don’t understand is that JFK was dead set against Israel getting the nuclear bomb. He was also trying to force the American Zionist Council—the precursor to AIPAC—to register as a foreign agent. Kennedy wanted to solve the Palestinian refugee problem once and for all, and he was friendly with Nasser. He was interested in potentially putting in people like Mossadegh back in charge of Iran. He tasked US officials with looking into that possibility.

The Kennedy administration also pursued the actual National Crime Syndicate. The top US law enforcement entities clung to contrived myths of the cosa nostra or Italian mafia. This was a way to avoid addressing the actual structure of the Syndicate. In reality, the Syndicate was centered around Las Vegas, Meyer Lansky, Jimmy Hoffa’s Teamsters, and the Italian mafia. Only the Kennedys went after Hoffa. They even went after the Vegas mob. They tried to go after Lansky. RFK wanted to investigate what Lansky was doing with Vegas skim going to offshore banking centers in Panama. James Angleton of the CIA prevented this. Besides Angleton, the heads of the FBI and Federal Bureau of Narcotics protected Lansky… Hoffa and Lansky were also key figures behind the illegal transfer of weapons to Palestine to allow the Zionist to kill Palestinians and steal their land.

In sum, JFK Kennedy went after the main pillars of the US deep state. His assassination was basically overdetermined. He wanted to move the US and the world in a different direction. He didn’t want to fight the Vietnam War. The month before his assassination, in October of 1963, a memo was sent out by the Joint Chiefs chair, Maxwell Taylor, saying that all planning in Vietnam was to be towards the phased withdrawal ordered by JFK to be completed in 1965. That policy was reversed almost immediately once Kennedy was killed. They killed JFK for many reasons. Ultimately, I would say he was killed because he wanted to move the US away from being the global empire. He wanted to move the world away from being defined by the Cold War—which I think he came to understand as being, in part, a cover story for open-ended Western imperialism and neocolonialism. JFK sought to move in the direction of an international system characterized by lawful peaceful international cooperation. For this, John Kennedy was assassinated—along with people from this era like Patrice Lumumba, Dag Hammarskjold, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, and Robert F. Kennedy. This was how the oligarchs of the West responded to the forces pushing for positive change in the world in the 1960s.

As a committed American intellectual who fights for a more just world what can you say to our readership in the Global South?

This is a difficult question for me as a US citizen. There is an American tendency to tell other people in other parts of the world what is good and bad and what they should and shouldn’t do. This is, let’s say, problematic given the history we’re dealing with. So with that as a caveat and an apology in advance for an inadequate answer, I’ll say that I believe that if the world is going to be saved from lawless Western imperial capitalism—and we may be living through its most dangerous and desperate phase as we’re seeing—it’s going to be the Global South—the non-West—that does it. It’s going to be the Global Majority. It’s not going to be enlightened elements of the West. There are no moral actors anywhere near the levers of power in the West. The hope for salvation lies with the countries and peoples who successfully oppose and resist the US.

The most important positive thing that could happen, for anyone who cares about the human race, is for humanity’s biggest threat to be decisively defeated. The biggest threat to continued human existence in our time is the regime of the US-led West. The regime of the West has become a Zionist enterprise as well. My research has led me to conclude that Zionist neocons decisively took control of the apex of the US foreign policy deep state after defeating the last American nationalist statesman, George H.W. Bush. Since then, the neocons have intertwined the US pursuit of global dominance with this Zionist Greater Israel project. Today, to go after one pillar is to go after both of them. This must have been a calculated strategy from the Zionists to basically wed the global dominance project to the ultra-Zionist “Greater Israel” pipe dream of the Epstein Set. The military industrial complex, oil, the dollar, financial flows—including from the drug traffic…all are tied to this project of brutal US/Zionist dominance of the Middle East energy heartlands.

Once embarking on this strategy, it became very path dependent. This US full spectrum dominance project was intertwined with the lunatic Greater Israel project as a scheme for global domination. They cannot neatly disengage from either or both. There is no turning back in a way that would keep the imperial dream alive. What must happen is for the West—the Epstein Regime—to be defeated so that their genocidal, late imperial crime spree comes to an end. With the Iranian assertion of control over the Persian Gulf, US dollar hegemony may be fatally wounded. If the Epstein Regime no longer has all the money in the world, maybe they won’t even be able to dominate the US population as easily either. Maybe there will be less reason for the oligarchs to attempt to turn the US into a crumbling fascist garrison state, but this is perhaps overly optimistic.

What I would say to people in the Global South, especially if they are fighting the West, is that there are people who recognize that you represent the better parts of humanity, the hope of humanity. Even if you are not in the Axis of Resistance fighting directly, there are other ways you could support your own national projects to build towards a better internationalist world order.

Countries like China and Russia seem to be helping a lot behind the scenes, gradually creating new international security and economic institutions—alternatives to the US-led world order. These are promising developments. To the people in the Global South, I can offer some sort of apology as a white American person. My words cannot but be pretty hollow. I and my fellow US radicals haven’t accomplished much at all, and white guilt-type expressions can be a silly exercise in vanity. Someday, the top Western leaders should apologize to the Global Majority for all the terrible things that Western imperialism has done over the course of centuries.

I don’t have the authority to make my words impactful, but if I did, I would, so I’ll say something anyway… Apologies from me at least, a white anti-imperialist scholar in the West. I am horrified and saddened by what the West has done and is doing. I am sorry that anti-imperialist radicals in the West, including myself, have not been able to do anything to stop the Empire. The best hope for humanity lies with you—the people of the Global South—and your refusal to accept imperial subjugation forever. Let us hope that you will prove to be the dialectically-generated force that prevails. I salute and root for the Global Majority, for the people of the Global South.