The CIA and JFK Disinformation
American Exception 227 - Partial Episode
Aaron is joined by Dr. Gary Aguilar to discuss the JFK assassination and, in particular, the work of CIA-friendly lone nut theorist, Max Holland.
Check Out:
‘Warren Report: The Garrison Investigation’ (CSPAN debate between Aguilar and Holland)
Good work bringing Aguilar on to dissect Holland's framing. What always strikesme about these kinds of institutional defenses is how they rely on stacking procedural legitimacy. The Warren Commission gets treated as authoritative not because its methodology was sound, but because it was official. Holland's approach seems to doubledown on that by wrapping it in academic credibility markers. I've found that once an official narrative gets embedded in textbooks and encyclopedia entries, it becomes incredibly hard to dislodge even when the evidentiary basis is thin. The CSPAN debate format is interesting because it forces direct engagement rather than parallel monologues, tho that's also where institutional prestige often carries more weight thanit should.