American Exception

American Exception

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Theresa Barzee's avatar
Theresa Barzee
1d

Fantastic intro! Always interested in this vital work. Allowing us to see what is there to be known is no small liftetime of work. Bless you Aaron. Chasing the light. Minding the dark.

Being honest for humanity's sake.

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Nick Heffernan's avatar
Nick Heffernan
1d

Thank you, Aaron. I really appreciate this brief summary of your ideas. Your book and podcasts have enormously enriched my understanding of the US empire. I love the way you’ve carried C. Wright Mills’s torch into our present dark and corrupt era. In lots of ways, your work comes closer than do most more orthodox leftist critiques of capitalism and imperialism to answering that key question asked a while ago by Goran Therborn, “What does the ruling class do when it rules?”

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