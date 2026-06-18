This is the first part of a long interview with Mohsen Abdelmoumen that I did for the Algerian publication, Algeria Patriotique in June 2026. I transcribed and edited the initial interview before Mohsen translated it into French. This Substack version has been given a final edit. I hope that it clarifies and expands on my previous published work on the US Empire. See my book, American Exception: Empire as the Deep State , as well as my other previously published articles for more background information and details on sources.

We understand many things about the United States by reading your masterful work American Exception Empire and the Deep State. How would you define the deep state?



Thank you for the kind words! The deep state is a main subject of my book and it’s a term that I will sometimes use not as specifically as a social scientist might because I use it to apply to at least couple of different nebulous entities. I’ll try to explain what I mean.

In the more conspiratorial, spooky sense, deep state can refer essentially to the clandestine apparatus of the US regime—which is also the regime of the West or the regime of the US-led global capitalist system…whatever we want to call it.

This is one way to think of the deep state—so not merely the bureaucracies of, say, the CIA and the FBI, but more the powerful political forces at the typically obscure apex of these entities. This comprises that whole realm that is deep, meaning that you don’t really understand what’s going on and you cannot expect to ever know completely. So deep state can refer to the clandestine apparatus of the American state.

Now, the other definition of it is more about that US regime as a whole…it is a regime type. It’s the oligarchic regime of the West—the hidden oligarchic regime or the obscured oligarchic regime that is in power regardless of who wins elections. The deep state can impose overriding power to essentially dominate elected officials and subordinate the security state to its own agendas. Basically, it often doesn’t matter who the president appoints to be the head of the CIA in some sense because there are extant networks and expectations and grand policy strategies that have been already established across administrations such that you can’t think of these forces as being tied to administrations or even really to just the state. The definition of the state in political science is: that organization which enjoys a monopoly on the legitimate use of violence in a particular geographic area. And the regime is, in political science terms, all of those institutions which collectively determine who it is that has access to the power of the state—to state control. So the regime type of any country can be defined. The Chinese have a one-party communist or socialist regime. The US ostensibly has a liberal democratic regime with a capitalist political economy. You could say Russia has some sort of nationalist regime with some democratic procedures to determine who office holders are etc., etc.



Regime is not just a term that means country that we don’t like or bad country. Every nation-state has a regime and the deep state or deep regime of the US is all those institutions which collectively allow for oligarchic rule in a nominal democracy. That’s why we call it the deep state. You could call it the deep regime if you wanted to. I didn’t use the term deep regime in my dissertation and the published version, but I could have. So that’s the deep state, and I’ve spent a lot of time researching and writing about it. It can either refer to—again let me say it in very simple terms—the clandestine arm of the US Empire, or it can refer to the overall regime which is all of those institutions which allow for top-down governance in a nominal democracy.



What can you tell us about your concept the tripartite state?



The tripartite state is a way to explain the functioning of the US system of governance. It consists of the democratic state which is the constitutionally delineated state—i.e., Congress and the Presidency and the Judiciary. These are the three main branches of the federal government. There are also state governments and local governments. Their powers are explained in the US constitution and state constitutions. This is what we learn about in civics classes and so on in the US. The national security state is all of those institutions that are supposed to handle the security of the US. They are not as open or democratic as the public/democratic state. They routinely operate in at least partial secrecy and will often break laws or do things that are not constitutional. They are supposedly doing these things to protect the democratic state, even though they are more hierarchical and top-down, i.e., anti-democratic. Supposedly this is all in service to the democratic state which creates the laws that determine national security agencies’ authority. The executive branch is supposed to see to the execution of the laws and rules that the US government is supposed to operate by.

The deep state is the more lawless, secretive, and oligarchic realm of our system governance. It’s the part that’s not in the Constitution even though it exercises power over both the national security state and the democratic state. This is the oligarchic state or the hidden oligarchic state or the permanent regime. It’s the top-down part of our system, and it has the ability to override constitutional governance. It can’t be situated within any particular organization, but there are some key points in the national security state and the democratic state that are important. It’s important that these oligarchs have someone in the presidency who is not opposed to their dominance over society. This is easily accomplished because we live in a capitalist society. All the politicians have to depend on wealthy people to fund their campaigns.

The oligarchy controls the democratic state through various means of campaign finance and other forms of patronage that they can give to leaders—not to mention their ownership of media and their “philanthropic” patronage of civil society, etc. etc. etc. And they have power over the national security state as evidenced by the fact that the first people to set up the modern US national security state institutions, especially the CIA, were drawn from Wall Street circles. These agencies were created through acts of Congress but really to the specifications of very wealthy people, especially in the case of the CIA with these Wall Street lawyers—white shoe lawyers from places like Dillon Read, Sullivan Cromwell, etc. This is a way that the deep state exercises power. Imagine a Venn diagram of how the deep state exercises power in this system. We can think of it as a Venn diagram because the deep state is on top of, or overlaps with, the democratic state and the national security state. There’s very little real autonomy in either of these realms.

It doesn’t mean that no there’s no politics in this system because there are political battles that do get fought. It’s through this tripartite state structure that the deep state can ultimately intervene to exercise a veto over democracy if need be, and it can use elements of the national security state to do that. This happened most famously with the JFK assassination, but we also see events like Watergate and Iran Contra and Russiagate and so on. These episodes show how deep political conflicts between powerful factions play out in the United States.

Could you explain what the US national security state and its close links with organized crime?

There are all of these institutions tasked with national security and law enforcement: the FBI, the CIA, NSA Homeland Security, and the military—as well as “continuity of government” emergency networks… All of these organizations that are tasked with “national security.” Now the links to organized crime are fascinating and they date back to World War II… World War II is really the era that the US decides to go for global empire. At this time you had people in the Office of Naval Intelligence and the Office of Strategic Services (the US intelligence agency of World War II)…they worked in collaboration with the leaders of the National Crime Syndicate, most notably Meyer Lansky. When they approached Meyer Lansky about helping them to control the docks and deal with other issues that they had, Lansky said, Well you’ll need to get my friend Lucky Luciano out of jail because he has a lot of sway over people on the docks, so you do that and then we’ll be in business. The US proceeded to do just that, and they facilitated supposedly securing the docks in the United States and keeping them safe from sabotage. They also helped with the US invasion of Sicily. Eventually, in 1945 Harry Truman gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Meyer Lansky As it turns out, Meyer Lansky was a huge Zionist and along with his other partner—a huge figure in the national crime syndicate, Jimmy Hoffa of the Teamsters—these were two of the guys who had the biggest roles in making sure that the people in Palestine, the Zionists, got the weapons they needed to murder Palestinians and steal all that land and such.

Very quickly, these ties to organized crime become institutionalized and taken advantage of by the CIA and so on. These mob links also represent ties to Zionism. This is part of the basis of my thesis that Zionist actors have been able to blackmail the United States because of all of the dirty tricks that they have been involved in with the US clandestine intelligence services. Additionally, their power is greatly amplified due to the enormous amount of money generated by the national the drug traffic, commerce which is essentially monopolized under the National Crime Syndicate, really the Lansky-Teamster-mafia Syndicate. This money gets laundered in places like Las Vegas. This is why Las Vegas was created, and in so doing it was made a very important part of the economy. The drug traffic is very lucrative. It also entails the wide-scale corruption of law enforcement and politics.

This relationship has served to corrupt more and more of US politics and American society. It’s also a big part of the why the US has this strange relationship with Israel, something which doesn’t really make sense in the way that it’s explained to us. Part of that is because it involves the criminality of the American state and the blackmail that comes along with such institutionalized criminality. These connections between the national security state and organized crime are huge. It’s worth noting that Meyer Lansky—who was the head of the national crime syndicate up until about 1970 when he fled to Israel to escape prosecution—he essentially had protection, a de facto “get out of jail free” card from the head of the FBI J. Edgar Hoover, who Lansky may have had blackmail on. This is one of those things that’s often stated and taken as a truism, and it may in fact be true…that Lansky had blackmail material on Hoover, who was gay, of course, famously. The FBN (Federal Bureau of Narcotics) also protected Lansky from prosecution. This is a key thing to understand in terms of what the clandestine deep state is really up to. The head of CIA counterintelligence, James Angleton, also intervened at least once to protect the Syndicate by preventing the Kennedy Justice Department from using the CIA to investigate Lansky’s connections to money laundering operations in Panama that were connected to the National Crime Syndicate. There is something that we can call the apex fix…the “fix” which allows Syndicate operations to proceed without decisive interference from law enforcement. This is an obscure but very impactful thing. It is something that has to be understood if you’re going to understand the deep politics of the US Empire.