The Epstein/IranConnection EXPLAINED
Aaron and Tonery join Briahna Joy Gray on her Bad Faith podcast!
From the Bad Faith podcast with Briahna Joy Gray:
Political scientist, author of American Exception: Empire & The Deep State, & host of the American Exception podcast returns to Bad Faith with independent researcher focused on diplomatic history, Tonery Rose, to discuss Epstein, Iran-Contra, Les Wexner, & the Zionist takeover of the deep state that helped lead to the current war against Iran.
Produced by Armand Aviram.
Theme by Nick Thorburn (@nickfromislands).
@16:00 from Aaron's work, David Talbot and Dale-Scott et al, I would not say Angleton was "a Mossad asset." It was a mutual accord of deep state actors, an epic Shakespearean play of near (ꕒꗍꖀ𐝥ꗍꘝꕯꖡ) biblical proportions in our own times. Mossad was every much an asset of Angleton's CIA within the CIA.
Important that BJG was corrected on the "tail wagging the dog" meme. It is hardly ever a tail wagging a dog. Israeli-zionists are not the "tail" in any case, they are the jaws & teeth, at the very least. And not just via physical force, but via Neoliberal institutions as well.
Who else apart from the generalized neoliberal is saying you cannot just always pay a fair price for oil & minerals and get them shipped? It's the neoliberals/neocons with their hyperinflation hysteria. They have no clue at all, which leads to war. Ignorance & fear always leads to war. Nothing else leads to war. Neoliberalism,just to note, has a high density of zionists, racists, bigots and ethnonationalists. Most of the Far Right is neoliberal. (Yeah, go ahead, debate me on it! 🤣)
Most Lefties are also still neoliberals for that matter, spewing Thatcherite talking points like they do every day on Novara Media, Breaking Points, etc., not that they know it ("me tax dollahs iz payin' for it!" and "we'z gotta get off da petrodollah!" and "we'z gotta go back to Bretton-Woods!" ... all total nonsense).