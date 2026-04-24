My recent appearance on the PsychLib podcast:

Co-hosts Benji and Indica welcome returning guest Aaron Good for an analysis of how the Gangster Empire came to face defeat and what comes next.

In this urgent and illuminating conversation, political scientist Aaron Good host of American Exception joins Benji and Indica to dissect the violent unraveling of U.S. imperialism through the lens of his groundbreaking work on the American Deep State. As the so-called “Ramadan War” reaches critical inflection points, Aaron provides essential historical context for understanding why U.S. foreign policy appears increasingly erratic, lawless, and self-destructive.

Aaron’s central thesis—that the United States has operated as a fundamentally lawless imperial entity since the end of World War II—takes on new urgency as we witness the Epstein Empire’s desperate maneuvers in West Asia. The conversation traces the arc of American power from the enclosure movements of England through the corporate colonization of the Americas, the institutionalization of the CIA and Pentagon as instruments of oligarchic rule, and the decisive elimination of anti-imperialist politics within the U.S. establishment following the assassinations of the Kennedy brothers.

Key insights include:

The Deep State as oligarchic enforcement mechanism : How the CIA, FBI, and continuity-of-government structures were designed to break the law when convenient for capitalist interests while maintaining plausible deniability.

Zionism as transnational political formation : Why understanding Zionist influence requires moving beyond nation-state frameworks to analyze supranational networks of power that operate across borders.

The Kennedy moment and its erasure : How JFK’s attempts to end the Cold War, support resource nationalism in the Global South, and rein in intelligence agencies led to his elimination—and the subsequent purification of U.S. politics of any meaningful anti-imperialist tendency.

Blackmail as governance : The Epstein operation as the logical endpoint of a system built on criminality, where the regime’s habitual lawbreaking makes it vulnerable to coercion by those who control its secrets.

Class degeneration of the American oligarchy : How financialization has transformed the ruling class from long-term industrial capitalists into short-term speculative racketeers who “eat the seed corn” rather than build sustainable power.

The Ramadan War as strategic inflection: Why Iran’s calibrated, reciprocal response to imperial aggression represents not just military resistance but the exposure of imperialism’s material and ideological fragility. Get Aaron’s book “American Exception: Empire and the Deep State”

Aaron argues that what we are witnessing is not merely a policy failure but the accelerated decline of a system that has lost its capacity for rational strategic calculation. The “gangster empire” can no longer distinguish between narrative and material reality—a vulnerability that the Axis of Resistance has expertly exploited.

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For listeners in the imperial core, the conversation offers both clarity and a call: understand that the violence abroad is inseparable from the violence at home, and that solidarity with the global majority is not charity but self-preservation. As Aaron puts it, “If you knew if they drop nukes on them, you know, the Iranians will still be able to launch missiles on Israel and the other countries in the region. You destroy the global economy and you would go down in history as the most criminal regime ever with no legitimacy.”

Watch Aaron’s masterclass on Pascal Lottaz’s neutrality studies. RIF loved it!

This episode is essential listening for anyone seeking to understand not just what is happening in West Asia, but why the entire architecture of Western dominance is fracturing—and what comes next.

Chapters

00:00:12 Welcome & Introducing Aaron Good

00:01:48 The Thesis: American Lawlessness Since 1945

00:05:15 From Enclosure to Empire: Capitalism’s Criminal Origins

00:10:18 WWII and the Birth of the Deep State

00:15:22 JFK, Anti-Imperialism, and the Oligarchic Veto

00:22:27 Zionism as Transnational Political Power

00:29:38 The Kennedy Assassinations: Eliminating Dissent

00:35:45 Epstein, Blackmail, and Criminal Governance

00:42:40 Iran-Contra and the Neoconservative Takeover

00:49:50 Financialization and the Degeneration of the Ruling Class

00:55:37 The Ramadan War: Reciprocity vs. Imperial Hubris

01:02:10 Information Warfare: Why Imperial Propaganda Fails

01:08:53 The “Epstein Empire”: Class Structure and Criminality

01:15:14 Strategic Inflection: Basing, Energy, and the Petrodollar

01:21:09 Closing: Life, Death, and the Obligation to Resist