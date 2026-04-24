The First Strategic Defeat for the Gangster Empire? w/Aaron Good | PsychLib 59
Co-hosts Benji and Indica welcome returning guest Aaron Good for an analysis of how the Gangster Empire came to face defeat and what comes next.
My recent appearance on the PsychLib podcast:
Co-hosts Benji and Indica welcome returning guest Aaron Good for an analysis of how the Gangster Empire came to face defeat and what comes next.
In this urgent and illuminating conversation, political scientist Aaron Good host of American Exception joins Benji and Indica to dissect the violent unraveling of U.S. imperialism through the lens of his groundbreaking work on the American Deep State. As the so-called “Ramadan War” reaches critical inflection points, Aaron provides essential historical context for understanding why U.S. foreign policy appears increasingly erratic, lawless, and self-destructive.
Aaron’s central thesis—that the United States has operated as a fundamentally lawless imperial entity since the end of World War II—takes on new urgency as we witness the Epstein Empire’s desperate maneuvers in West Asia. The conversation traces the arc of American power from the enclosure movements of England through the corporate colonization of the Americas, the institutionalization of the CIA and Pentagon as instruments of oligarchic rule, and the decisive elimination of anti-imperialist politics within the U.S. establishment following the assassinations of the Kennedy brothers.
Key insights include:
The Deep State as oligarchic enforcement mechanism: How the CIA, FBI, and continuity-of-government structures were designed to break the law when convenient for capitalist interests while maintaining plausible deniability.
Zionism as transnational political formation: Why understanding Zionist influence requires moving beyond nation-state frameworks to analyze supranational networks of power that operate across borders.
The Kennedy moment and its erasure: How JFK’s attempts to end the Cold War, support resource nationalism in the Global South, and rein in intelligence agencies led to his elimination—and the subsequent purification of U.S. politics of any meaningful anti-imperialist tendency.
Blackmail as governance: The Epstein operation as the logical endpoint of a system built on criminality, where the regime’s habitual lawbreaking makes it vulnerable to coercion by those who control its secrets.
Class degeneration of the American oligarchy: How financialization has transformed the ruling class from long-term industrial capitalists into short-term speculative racketeers who “eat the seed corn” rather than build sustainable power.
The Ramadan War as strategic inflection: Why Iran’s calibrated, reciprocal response to imperial aggression represents not just military resistance but the exposure of imperialism’s material and ideological fragility.
Get Aaron’s book “American Exception: Empire and the Deep State”
Aaron argues that what we are witnessing is not merely a policy failure but the accelerated decline of a system that has lost its capacity for rational strategic calculation. The “gangster empire” can no longer distinguish between narrative and material reality—a vulnerability that the Axis of Resistance has expertly exploited.
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For listeners in the imperial core, the conversation offers both clarity and a call: understand that the violence abroad is inseparable from the violence at home, and that solidarity with the global majority is not charity but self-preservation. As Aaron puts it, “If you knew if they drop nukes on them, you know, the Iranians will still be able to launch missiles on Israel and the other countries in the region. You destroy the global economy and you would go down in history as the most criminal regime ever with no legitimacy.”
Watch Aaron’s masterclass on Pascal Lottaz’s neutrality studies. RIF loved it!
This episode is essential listening for anyone seeking to understand not just what is happening in West Asia, but why the entire architecture of Western dominance is fracturing—and what comes next.
Chapters
00:00:12 Welcome & Introducing Aaron Good
00:01:48 The Thesis: American Lawlessness Since 1945
00:05:15 From Enclosure to Empire: Capitalism’s Criminal Origins
00:10:18 WWII and the Birth of the Deep State
00:15:22 JFK, Anti-Imperialism, and the Oligarchic Veto
00:22:27 Zionism as Transnational Political Power
00:29:38 The Kennedy Assassinations: Eliminating Dissent
00:35:45 Epstein, Blackmail, and Criminal Governance
00:42:40 Iran-Contra and the Neoconservative Takeover
00:49:50 Financialization and the Degeneration of the Ruling Class
00:55:37 The Ramadan War: Reciprocity vs. Imperial Hubris
01:02:10 Information Warfare: Why Imperial Propaganda Fails
01:08:53 The “Epstein Empire”: Class Structure and Criminality
01:15:14 Strategic Inflection: Basing, Energy, and the Petrodollar
01:21:09 Closing: Life, Death, and the Obligation to Resist
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Please share w/your Congresspeople/MPs:
🌟 IRAN: FACTS RARELY DISCUSSED IN WESTERN MEDIA
- When many Westerners hear “Iran,” they imagine a fanatic government that wants to harm Israelis or Americans
- Iran is not a perfect society, and many Iranians themselves criticize aspects of their government. But the reality is more complex than the stereotypes often presented in Western media
- Here are some important facts that are rarely discussed:
✅ RELIGIOUS MINORITIES
- Iran officially recognizes Judaism, Christianity, and Zoroastrianism as protected religions
- These minorities have reserved seats in parliament:
- 1 Jewish
- 1 Zoroastrian
- 3 Christian (Armenian and Assyrian communities)
🕍 JEWISH COMMUNITY
- Iran has the second-largest Jewish population in the Middle East outside Israel
- There are 13 synagogues in the city of Isfahan alone
- Jews have lived in Persia continuously for more than 2,500 years, dating back to the Persian Empire after the Babylonian exile
✝️ CHRISTIAN HISTORY
- Christian communities have existed in Persia since the 1st–3rd centuries CE
- Armenian and Assyrian Christian communities remain today
- Many churches belong to the historic Church of the East tradition.
👩 WOMEN IN IRAN
- Iranian women face some legal inequalities, as women do in many countries
- But they drive, travel, study, work, and participate widely in public life
- Women are highly educated and often make up a majority of university graduates in science and engineering, contributing strongly to medicine, research, and technology
🕊 IRAN & ISRAEL / PALESTINE
- Iran’s opposition to Israel is political and based largely on the 1948 displacement of Palestinians (the Nakba) and the continuing conflict over Palestinian rights
- Iranian leaders frequently emphasize opposition to Israeli government policies and the occupation of Palestinian territories rather than hostility toward Jewish people as a religion
🌍 GLOBAL SOLIDARITY
- South Africa: Iran supported the anti-apartheid struggle and the African National Congress. The United States, United Kingdom, and Israel maintained various forms of cooperation with apartheid South Africa for many years
- Ireland: Many people in Ireland express solidarity with Palestinians because they also experienced great suffering due to European colonization, including the devastation of the Great Famine (Ireland) in the 19th century
- Humanitarian cooperation: Iran has provided fuel, medicine, and technical assistance to countries facing heavy sanctions such as Venezuela and Cuba, including help maintaining medical equipment and energy infrastructure
📊 THREE SURPRISING FACTS
- Iran reserves 5 parliamentary seats for religious minorities
- Jews have lived in Persia for over 2,500 years, with 13 synagogues in Isfahan alone
- Women often make up a majority of science and engineering graduates
⚠️ WHY THIS MATTERS
- Understanding other countries accurately is important—especially when politicians talk about sanctions, confrontation, or war.
- No nation of nearly 90 million people with thousands of years of civilization can be understood through simple stereotypes.
❓ QUESTION
- Why do you think these facts are rarely mentioned in Western discussions about Iran?
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🚨 Please share this information about Iran with your Congresspeople who know little about Iran; especially with those who fell for the Netanyahu's regime change propaganda…
👉🏽 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 We, along with Israel, started a war of aggression, which is one of the greatest war crimes… We carried out a surprise attack, assassinating military and civilian leaders along with scientists and their families and neighbors… while we were holding negotiations with Iran. Moreover, Iran had made unprecedented concessions, surpassing those of the JCPOA—even though it is under no obligation as a sovereign country…
🚸 👼🏻On the first day of the attacks we hit an elementary school, killing 165 schoolchildren, injuring hundreds more. 🎒
👧🏼 And a gym, killing 40, mainly high school girls.
🏥 And over ten medical facilities
That was just a few of the crimes in the first couple day
☠️ Then we targeted an oil depot in Tehran to punish millions of civilians—creating huge fires that spread toxic smog over the city, covering it with black oil—this will be causing cancer for years… We've destroyed or damaged tens of thousands of buildings—homes, businesses, schools, medical clinics, hospitals and more civilian infrastructure... Tens of thousands of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Please share
Thank you شكرا جزيلا תודה רב🙏🏽
Matt Harold Truth Justice
I’d like to help Netanyahu’s cancer snuff out his miserable life. If anyone has any ideas about how we can assist this cancer he has, please let everyone know. I’m praying for this cancer.