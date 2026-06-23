The Forgotten American System - James Galbraith
American Exception 254 (Excerpt)
Professor James K. Galbraith joins us to talk about the American System, the deep pathologies of the economics discipline in the West, and the need for a revival of economic history.
Recent books by James Galbraith:
The Power to Destroy: How Bad Economics Drove America’s Decline
Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
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