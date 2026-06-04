The Israeli Exception
American Exception 251
Aaron and Bryce discuss recent political developments, including some spectacular examples of tolerated Israeli criminality.
Check out Bryce Greene’s Newsletter!
Special thanks to:
Dana Chavarria, production
Casey Moore, graphics
Michelle Boley, animated intro
Mock Orange, music
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Please clip these Topics for sharing. MAGAtz still deny the MaidanCoup AND PutinsInHumanPatience