American Exception

American Exception

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Isackson's avatar
Peter Isackson
13hEdited

Fantastic research and an immensely clarifying presentation. What actually unites the supposed opposites -- democratically structured institutions and organized crime -- is another pair of paradoxical bedfellows: greed and consumer contentment. In other words, it's a complex system built around the efficient use of money. Crime is by far the most efficient way of amassing money. (and the amassing encourages monopoly, the second most efficient way, with the advantage of being legal). Drugs are, of course, the most lucrative commodity, though arms aren't far behind. The logic is complete: drugs are not just illegal substances, they are the ultimate object of consumption in a society whose members are schooled to think of themselves as patriotic consumers. And of course the illegality is the key to two things: profitability and the capacity to build effective parallel armies that ensure order thanks to their complicity with the secret forces of the security state. Now I understand why it's so easy to admire such a brilliantly constructed three-tiered system and why it has been so successful subduing humanity. What's most astonishing is that a bit of research reveals its structure and logic, available to all... but willfully ignored by the "consumer media." It isn't just corporate, it's built to serve and reinforce consumer culture. Perhaps the most effective drug this admirable system has managed to produce!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Billy Masterson's avatar
Billy Masterson
5h

The intelligence/organized crime/oligarch/political boss nexus has been growing and metastasizing in USA ever since non Rx narcotics were first outlawed and the profitability of the new government "enabled" black markets exploded. Post WWI, prohibition of alcohol threw gasoline on that fire and birthed the control structures we face today. It is still hanging on, defying attempts to decriminalize and treat addiction rather than punish addicts.

I don't see any easy way to disentangle this from our government, it is hard enough to get most people to even acknowledge it exists.

Despite the brief notice given to Vietnam era CIA Heroin smuggling to buy the loyalty of SE Asian strong men and simultaneously degrade black power and youth civil rights movements and their later minority targeted crack cocaine marketing operations, cocaine financed arming of the contras in defiance of Congress & etc., nobody wants to admit they live in a country where these things are business as usual & de facto parts of our national policy, not just occasional imperfections.

And you don't even want to know how and why the LSD related youth culture in USA was started- Though they soon enough realized THAT one was counterproductive and actually tried fairly effectively to stamp it out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aaron Good
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture