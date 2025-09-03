American Exception

American Exception

The US or Zionism: Who’s In Charge? Lawrence Wilkerson & Gary Vogler

Devil's Chess Club 96
Aaron Good
Sep 03, 2025
Transcript

Lawrence Wilkerson and Gary Vogler join us to discuss and answer the question: Who controls US foreign policy in the Middle East—the US or Israel/Zionism? Lawrence Wilkerson is a retired US Army Colonel and former chief of staff to US Secretary of State Colin Powell. Gary Vogler is a retired US oil executive and served as the senior oil advisor to General Jay Gardner and Paul Bremer after the 2003 Iraq War. Vogler is also the author of the very important book, Israel, Winner of the 2003 Iraq Oil War: Undue Influence, Deceptions, and the Neocon Energy Agenda.

Special thanks to:

· Dana Chavarria, production

· Casey Moore, graphics

· Michelle Boley, animated intro

· Mock Orange, music

