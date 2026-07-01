This is the fourth part of a long interview with Mohsen Abdelmoumen that I did for the Algerian publication, Algeria Patriotique in June 2026. I transcribed and edited the initial interview before Mohsen translated it into French. This Substack version has been given a final edit. I hope that it clarifies and expands on my previous published work on the US Empire. See my book, American Exception: Empire as the Deep State , as well as my other previously published articles for more background information and details on sources.

What is your analysis of what is now referred to as the Epstein case?

I wrote about the Epstein network in my dissertation. I don’t believe at that point I connected it directly to Israel, but even then it was widely believed that he was some kind of Israeli asset…an element of Zionist influence in the US. Epstein also apparently had protection from US intelligence agencies. Today, I understand this better. Epstein is something that has to be placed in the context of sexual blackmail as an institution in the US. Honey traps and other types of sexual blackmail operations for powerful people are part of spycraft going back thousands of years in human history…even to Chinese antiquity and so on. This is timeless. Men, especially, are pitifully and predictably led astray by attractive women, typically—or by other parties which can be even more scandalous in our society. Epstein’s role was to act as an agent for oligarchs and oligarchic interests—specifically, people like the Rothschilds, Les Wexner, etc. They represent two huge Zionist oligarchs that Epstein was very close to. He compromised a whole lot of wealthy people, but he also connected people who were involved in different sorts of creepy oligarchic enterprises. This included things related to mass surveillance and biosecurity regimes and such. As I understand it, he was involved with some of these networks that handled not just different aspects of the COVID response, but also AI and other creepy ways to bring technology to bear over populations and political regimes and such. Epstein was close to Peter Thiel, Bill Gates, all of these oligarchs. He acted as a means of connecting them and getting them involved and invested in disturbingly fascistic projects. Most clearly, he acted as an agent of Israel. Israel wired his Manhattan property with all sorts of surveillance equipment and such. He got all this money from Lex Wexner, who was part of the MEGA group, this weird club of Zionist oligarchs who wanted to influence US foreign policy.

In sum, it’s pretty straightforward to figure out that he is acting on behalf of Israel and blackmailing people this way. He may have been involved in the Lewinsky affair that got Bill Clinton into trouble. Clinton went on to sign the Iraq Liberation Act, committing the US to regime change in Iraq. He allowed the negotiation for a Palestinian state to collapse and blamed Arafat for what was really Israeli perfidy. He also pardoned Mark Rich, which was hugely scandalous. We can see how these people can be compromised and if they are compromised, this gives the oligarchs reason to back these individuals as politicians.

Who really knows what kind of dirt they had on George W. Bush? He did a 180 degree turn from his father’s anti-“Greater Israel” or anti-neocon policy. It is very possible that people like Epstein may have been involved there or they may have had some other sort of dirt on W, but who knows?

What’s really interesting to think about in terms of Epstein is something that almost no one can comment on in the US. I think I’m the main person who’s really looked into this in terms of American deep events. One of the recurring things—whether it’s the JFK assassination or Watergate or Iran-contra—is the leaking of stories that expose or risk exposing national security state criminality and things related to the covert operations arm or particularly scandalous clandestine operations. These things become exposed or partially exposed and this seems to be a part of the way that actors can use their position vis-à-vis these networks and these criminal policies to exercise power over the US government. In the case of the Kennedy assassination, there were Kennedy assassination stories that were leaked to the press on the eve of—just weeks before—the 1967 war in which the US basically acquiesced to Israel conquering Palestine and occupying territories like Gaza and the West Bank up to the present day. There’s also the case of Jack Ruby in jail. He had ties to these Zionist crime syndicate networks that, if exposed, would show that the US was in bed with the top gangsters in the country and that US officials had used them for “national security” purposes…covert operations and so on.

In Watergate, all the burglars were connected to a whole lot of spectacular intrigues including the Kennedy assassination, which Richard Nixon himself recognized. Nixon sent his own chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, to talk to the head of the CIA when Watergate first became an issue. He said, Tell the head of the CIA that this will open up the whole Bay of Pigs thing, which apparently was a reference to the Kennedy assassination. Nixon believed that he could use the Plumbers’ ties to state crimes to help him. What apparently happened was that the explosiveness of all these figures and the revelations that they could unleash helped to seal Nixon’s fate. It made it so that Nixon couldn’t really resist his ouster because it would have upset too many apple carts. Likewise, I think Iran-contra was similarly something that was pushed by Zionist actors when the Reagan administration and later H.W. Bush made moves to force Israel to recognize a Palestinian state. We then got the Iran-Contra scandal. There were strange things like the BBC putting out documentaries on Operation Gladio’s crimes in Europe during the Cold War. We had Bill Moyers on PBS talking about “the secret government,” the US partnership with organized crime, and CIA overthrows of different governments. Moyers even mentioned the Kennedy assassination in this context. There was also Oliver Stone’s JFK, which is a very illuminating movie that points to a lot of documented corruption in the JFK case. The film actually adheres very closely to the most important facts of the case. And yet, that movie was executive produced by a notorious Zionist agent, Arnon Milchan. He was one of the people responsible for Israel acquiring the nuclear bomb many years prior.

The reason that I am reviewing all this is because the Epstein story—the way that it unfolded over time—is very strange. I heard Ari Ben-Menash, a former Israeli intelligence officer, saying that he believed that these actors who were leaking or publishing some of these stories—like Rupert Murdoch—are well-known Zionists with many documented connections to Zionism and Israeli intelligence and so on. He posits that the story was used to turn up the heat on Trump even though Israel/Zionism was obviously involved in the Epstein Network. You’d think, Well, they wouldn’t want to expose their own crimes. However, this is similar to Jack Ruby and the JFK assassination or Iran-contra in that Zionists were involved in those networks too. Or think of all the intrigues of the Watergate burglars—McCord, Barker, Hunt, Sturgis, the Cubans... They were involved in operations that overlapped with Zionist/Lansky syndicate/CIA operations. But when they were arrested—after apparently being set up—they were used to destroy Nixon’s presidency. It was a game of deep political chicken, in a sense.

I believe that the Epstein leaks and stories were increased and that the pace and timing of them were managed in order to dovetail with an agenda centered around attacking Iran. Though the war is disastrous from the perspective of US hegemony, Trump apparently could not say no because of the amount of dirt they had on him. I believe that that is a big part of what is going on with the Epstein case and the way that it has unfolded in the public eye. That makes the most sense and it fits with this hidden history of deep state brinksmanship and blackmail over the US clandestine apparatus and its ties to the apex of the criminal underworld. Recall the scene in All the President’s Men which is a quote from one of Woodward’s sources, deep throat, whoever that really was. Throat says, Look, it’s not about the break-in. It’s not even about the cover-up. It’s about the entire covert operations apparatus of the US and it is sprawling and amazing and fantastical. People are going to start dying.

I’m paraphrasing, but that’s the gist of it. I think that that is similar to what’s going on with the Epstein case. It isn’t about the pedophilia per se, although in Trump’s case it may be very relevant. They start exposing some of these things, and the more they expose them, the more they expose the criminality of the whole enterprise that is the US regime. They’re playing with dynamite and calculating that they can get away with it. This is something we should be aware of. These networks and these crimes serve to perpetuate and facilitate even bigger crimes on a bigger scale—the crimes that allow oligarchs to be billionaires and multi-billionaires by rigging politics and the economy while so many people don’t have the material necessities of life. It’s an evil, indefensible system. This is why it is not just the observable workings of capitalist democracy. There’s a whole lot of hidden criminality helping this system function the way that it does. The Epstein Network is a is a perfect example of this.

In your opinion, why does the Epstein class require wars?

Well, capitalism requires imperialism, and that’s always been the case. Lenin said imperialism was the highest stage of capitalism. He probably understated the case. It’s really the only stage of capitalism. This even applies to the “enclosure movement” in which the people who became the capitalist class essentially just stole their countrymen’s land that they relied on to survive and subsist…the commons. This can be thought of as an imperialist dynamic even though it’s one class versus another class. Over time, it changes the whole character of British/English society. It creates these problems…overpopulation for the amount of land that’s actually available since the land is now being used for sheep and the textile industry. So, the Brits then go out and imperialize Ireland. They dominate Ireland, and this is what eventually leads to the potato famine centuries later. People like Sir Humphrey Gilbert killed scores and scores of Irish people.

Ireland is small, so they go to the New World, to North America. To become economically viable in America, they created colonies to make money. The colonists eventually want to expand even more than the British want them to, because the British don’t want to fight wars with the Indians—the Seven Years War was very expensive. There’s the War for Independence and once that’s done, the Americans just go west and west and west practicing imperialism. They go “from sea to shining sea,” and then they go and take over Hawaii. Before that they had sailed into Tokyo Bay, just after they stole California and the whole Southwest US from Mexico. They just keep expanding the empire. There were people at the end of the 1800s who said we shouldn’t have imperialism. They argued that we should focus on building up our own domestic manufacturing and be prosperous and stop practicing imperialism like the European powers. Those people lost. The US pursued an international empire—maritime imperialism mostly in the Western Hemisphere, but there were things like the Boxer Rebellion and taking over the Philippines. They eventually joined in the two massive imperialist wars over control of the international capitalist system.

After World War II, the US—by virtue of its own successful participation in imperialism and imperialist conflict—found itself as the hegemon of global capitalism. Since then, they’ve worked to attempt to ensure that no countries could defy them or set up an alternative system that would be more powerful than the US-led western imperial capitalist system. That has meant constant overthrows, destabilizations, assassinations, invasions, and bombings all throughout the Cold War. Then the Cold War ended. There’s nobody to stand up to the US. You get these wars in Yugoslavia. You have the first Gulf War, which is right at the end of the Cold War. The Soviet Union can’t really do anything about it because they’re going through all these crises.

Under Bill Clinton, you have covert warfare using al-Qaeda types in places like Bosnia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Chechnya… They tried to assassinate Gaddafi with al-Qaeda people in the mid-90s. Then at the dawn of the 21st century, with the Zionist neocon takeover basically complete, we get 9-11 and the 9-11 Wars and the Arab Spring and the Arab Spring Wars. They pursued NATO expansion to try to further encircle Russia and to keep Russia from having any sort of influence internationally, especially in West Asia, it seems. We get the Ukraine War and the Gaza Genocide and the Iran War… For basically the whole 21st century, the empire has pursued this Clean Break/Project for a New American Century agenda. It is the same Zionist neoconservatives fighting wars to attempt to create a world where America is the reigning hegemon with full spectrum dominance.



They have sought to intertwine the global dominance project with the Greater Israel project, using Zionism to subjugate West Asia/the Middle East so that the Empire dominates global capitalism and it monetary system by means of its control of the world’s energy heartlands. It was an intertwining of ultra-Zionist policy with the US pursuit of hegemony. There were alternative options. Think of the case of George H.W. Bush. He was Mr. US Empire—WASP, Republican, Yale, CIA, oil, Wall Street, etc. etc. And yet, he had a different view of the Middle East. He wanted a Palestinian State. He apparently figured that with Israel-Palestine settled, the US could make deals and buy off the regimes in the region, turning them into prosperous client states. That would be a system that, from Bush’s calculation, most everybody who mattered would benefit from.

But Bush lost in 1992. The Zionist neocons took over the apex of the deep state. They really do need these perpetual wars in order to make sure there’s no country that can get in the way of the US-Zionist prime directives: full spectrum dominance and “Greater Israel.” This is the essence of the so-called “Wolfowitz doctrine.” In the Pentagon in the early 1990s under H.W. Bush, Wolfowitz wrote this policy paper calling for preemptive attacks on any country that might be able to one day challenge US dominance. President H.W. Bush called these guys—Wolfowitz and his ilk—”the crazies.” Administration actors leaked the report to the press and it became a scandal. The policy planning was then altered—specifically, the Zionist Mein Kampf aspects were dialed down.

Tragically, “the crazies” soon triumphed. They defeated George H.W. Bush in 1992, and they set about working away on their crackpot schemes. Among other things, they worked on continuity of government planning for emergency situations. People like Cheney and Rumsfeld worked in these areas during the Clinton years, largely in secrecy. When George W. Bush comes to office, we get the 9-11 terror spectacle. This kicks off an era of unending war which has been unfolding ever since.



They need these wars. There are military industrial complex profits, of course, but also the wars are indispensable parts of their plan to control the global politico-economic system and especially to make the world safe for the lunatic Greater Israel project. They need to keep fighting until that is totally secured. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen because with Iran they appear to have finally summoned Nemesis.