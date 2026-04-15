The Wars of the Epstein Class | Dr. Aaron Good
My recent interview with Pascal Lottaz on Neutrality Studies
Crime in the united states is not a bug, it’s a feature. That explains actually a lot also about its illegal foreign policies. The US as a political entity is deeply intertwined with crime syndicates and explicitly illegal acts under international and local law. Epstein was not at all an exception. These shady dealers are part and parcel of how US politics works. Luckily, there are great academics who work on the hidden power structures. One of them is with me today. Dr. Aaron Good, author of American Exception: Empire and the Deep State.
Links:
[Book] American Exception: Empire and the Deep State
[Podcast] American Exception on Patreon
Aaron Good on Substack:
Neutrality Studies substack:
(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic
Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com/
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Tripartite state and deep state
00:11:14 Drugs crime and state power
00:19:00 Capitalism empire and early roots
00:31:22 Israel networks and US power
00:38:13 Indonesia coups and resource grabs
00:43:00 Elite rule and criminalized empire
00:46:34 Blackmail lobbies and covert control
01:08:20 Closing and where to follow Aaron
Ultimately, the main differences between organized crime and our federal government are that one is on a larger scale and the other is more honest about their intent & methods. They DO seem to be locked into a codependent relationship as well.
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Don't forget Benjamin (Bugsy) Siegel in your list of Jewish gangsters who contributed cash & arranged security for weapons shipments & other support to found Israel. Siegel was also the East Coast Jewish syndicate "boots on the ground" guy at the beginning of their post WWII Las Vegas casino project ca 1946-47, overseeing construction of The Flamingo casino + hotel- Until he skimmed a little too much from the construction funds and had to be retired with a .30 bullet through the eye (& several other parts...)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bugsy_Siegel#:~:text=Siegel%20traveled%20to%20Las%20Vegas,hotel%20reopened%20on%20March%201.