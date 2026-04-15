American Exception

American Exception

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PFC Billy
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Ultimately, the main differences between organized crime and our federal government are that one is on a larger scale and the other is more honest about their intent & methods. They DO seem to be locked into a codependent relationship as well.

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Don't forget Benjamin (Bugsy) Siegel in your list of Jewish gangsters who contributed cash & arranged security for weapons shipments & other support to found Israel. Siegel was also the East Coast Jewish syndicate "boots on the ground" guy at the beginning of their post WWII Las Vegas casino project ca 1946-47, overseeing construction of The Flamingo casino + hotel- Until he skimmed a little too much from the construction funds and had to be retired with a .30 bullet through the eye (& several other parts...)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bugsy_Siegel#:~:text=Siegel%20traveled%20to%20Las%20Vegas,hotel%20reopened%20on%20March%201.

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