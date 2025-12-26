American Exception

American Exception

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of American Exception

The West-Reich Cataclysm

American Exception 225 - Full Episode
Aaron Good's avatar
Ola Tunander's avatar
Aaron Good and Ola Tunander
Dec 26, 2025
∙ Paid

Note: I use the term “West-Reich” in the episode title as an allusion to Ola Tunander’s 2012 essay, “Dual State: The Case of Sweden” (Part I and Part 2 are available online). The final paragraph of this essay is worth including here:

Here, the sovereign is, in the final analysis, the U.S.-led security hierarchy that demanded a change in Swedish policy. T…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to American Exception to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Aaron Good · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture