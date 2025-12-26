Note: I use the term “West-Reich” in the episode title as an allusion to Ola Tunander’s 2012 essay, “Dual State: The Case of Sweden” (Part I and Part 2 are available online). The final paragraph of this essay is worth including here:

Here, the sovereign is, in the final analysis, the U.S.-led security hierarchy that demanded a change in Swedish policy. The Schmittian Reich had primacy over the nation-state, and the security state had primacy over the regular democratic state, which implies a divided state, or in Morgenthau’s words, a dual state. The conflict between the Political Sweden and a U.S.-linked Military Sweden had become unacceptable. Carl Schmitt recognized that, in the final analysis, the sovereign is not “double.” The dual state represents a real duality, but in the final analysis, in case of emergency, it is not the democratic state but the security state that will intervene and veto a certain policy, and in the Western world the U.S. security state and its networks inside the single states have had the last word. Or to quote Carl Schmitt: “The sovereign is he who decides on the exception.”

Ola Tunander joins us to discuss his recent article about the end of US military dominance over Northern Europe: “From US Horizontal Escalation to Russian Escalation Dominance: Strategic Naval Thinking and Capabilities in the 1980s and Today.” We also touch upon his series of articles on the assassination of Olaf Palme. See Part 1 here: “The Killing of PM Olof Palme: Part I (DRAFT).”

Ola is Research Professor Emeritus with the Peace Research Institute in Oslo. He earned his doctoral degree in 1989 with a thesis on US Maritime Strategy. Ola has written and edited 15 books on geopolitics, military strategy and European security, submarine warfare, and deception operations (aka psychological operations).

