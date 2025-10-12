Tucker Carlson’s Limited 9/11 Hangout - Sibel Edmonds

Aaron is joined by Sibel Edmonds—an extremely important FBI whistleblower. Thanks to the Bush administration’s assertion of the state secrets privilege, Edmonds is the most gagged woman in US political history. She was the recipient of the 2006 PEN/Newman’s Own First Amendment Award. Edmonds is also the author of two acclaimed books: Classified Woman: The Sibel Edmonds Story and The Lone Gladio, a political spy thriller.

Special thanks to: