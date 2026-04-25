US Empire is Nazified ---- Dr. Aaron Good
My recent appearance on BettBeat Media. See the entire discussion on Substack!
See the entire discussion on the BettBeat Media Substack!
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Who's accountable for this.....
We the People, so the story's told,
Held a deed to a Republic, bright and bold.
Now we steep in an unknowing, willful, deep,
An ignorance we've chosen, and we keep,
Wrapped in a flag whose threads we do not feel,
In silent acceptance of the slow, cold steel.
An apathetic heart, for virtue numb,
For knowledge deaf, for all mankind struck dumb.
We have moved beyond the age the parchment planned,
Where sovereignty was held in the people's hand.
Now we drift in a weird and neon haze,
Through post-industrial, post-modern, post-truth days.
In a neoliberal matrix, cold and vast,
Where history and biology are recast,
Re-written by the psychos with the gold,
A social engineering tale retold.
No longer that Republic, strong and free,
Guaranteed in Section Four of Article IV.
The Founders, steeped in Greece and fallen Rome,
Knew well the mob and the tyrant's throne.
They feared the democracy that shouts and swarms,
As much as monarchy's unyielding arms.
They knew the state could be too weak a shield,
Or grow so strong all liberty would yield.
Yet tyranny has come, a creeping stain,
An oligarchic, authoritarian reign.
We call it Fascism, Police State, and know
We've entered Third Century Rome, the final show.
And we are complicit. Yes, we wear the hood.
We choose the mushroom's darkness, fed the wood
Of propaganda's rot. "They" are the fault, we claim,
While apathy and cowardice fan the flame.
We watch the red-dress woman in the dream,
And never hear the silence of the scream.
We tear the marble of our history down,
But never learn the lesson of the crown.
The talking heads, the CFR's embrace,
The fat-salaried glory in the public face—
All part of it. But in our private dread,
We know the truth and leave it all unsaid.
Fear of the 1%'s ostracizing gaze
Will not delay the end of these dark days.
The plan to thin the herd, alter the seed,
Won't stop because we choose not to impede.
The clock is ticking on this empire's core,
Morally bankrupt, rotting at the floor.
Those who rule need the serf's dependent nod.
Stop trying to placate the fraud of God.
You've known. You've always known. The music's near.
The time to face it is no longer here.
You may choose now to turn your face away,
But you can never, ever, say
You did not know. The cycle must be broken
By waking from the lies that have been spoken.
So who's accountable? The sound of it is steep
It's why it's "We the People," still asleep.
Religion is the killer,
Hubris is the weapon,
Genocide is the outcome!
Resources are the prize!!!
It is Critical to remember how we got to this point:
Foreign policies - 1860-1904 Theodor Herzl, The 1896 Basel Program, 1935 Jabotinsky's New Zionist Organization (NZO) Revisionist Zionism, The 1916 Sykes–Picot Agreement, the 1917 The Balfour Declaration, The 1933 Transfer Agreement, 1939 White Paper, the 1948 Redline Agreement, the deep state’s 1947 Truman doctrine, the 1948 Marshall Plan, the 1996 ‘clean break; strategy for securing the realm’ policy, the 1997 PNAC project for a new american century ‘rebuilding america's defenses’, the 2000 Present Dangers: Crisis and Opportunity in American Foreign and Defense Policy, the 2001 ‘full spectrum domination doctrine’ the '2001 Proclamation 7463', the 2003 Rumsfield's 'a different kind of war, the 2009 "which path to persia" policy documents. The 1983 MILNET (fully Military Network), the 2002 NORTHCOM command (continuity of Government group) and the new GOLDEN DOME projects!!
It’s also Critical to remember Christian Dispensationalism that fuel Christian support: “the Christian Zionist movement” and the 1975 “Christians United for Israel", the 1909 Scofield Bible by its interpretation of Genesis 12:3 "The man or nation that lifts a voice or hand against Israel invites the wrath of God."
Why we are experiencing an Islamic jihad today is the inevitable outcome of the ethnosupremacist, hypermilitaristic, psychopathic ideology settler colonialism is responsible.
(Insert cognitive dissonance now!)