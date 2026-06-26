This is the third part of a long interview with Mohsen Abdelmoumen that I did for the Algerian publication, Algeria Patriotique in June 2026. I transcribed and edited the initial interview before Mohsen translated it into French. This Substack version has been given a final edit. I hope that it clarifies and expands on my previous published work on the US Empire. See my book, American Exception: Empire as the Deep State , as well as my other previously published articles for more background information and details on sources.

How would you explain the influence of the Zionist lobby in the United States?

Stephen Walt and John Mearsheimer do a very good job in The Israel Lobby explaining this. If you listen to John Mearsheimer talk about it in recent years, he says that these lobbying activities are just the tip of the iceberg—that in fact, there’s a lot more power that they wield besides just the lobbying organizations. That’s obviously true. Consider the outright purchase Of TikTok and CBS and what this represents. Those aren’t lobbying organizations. We’re talking about billionaire Jewish Zionist oligarchs who buy up huge media platforms and then make them even more propagandistic on behalf of the Zionist project. If you’re familiar with how much US mass media was already supportive of Zionism prior to these purchases, it should be alarming to think that that was insufficient for these people, and that they needed to buy up even more of these media outlets.

Besides the power to buy up media, there is the ability to exercise power over the clandestine deep state and the way it interfaces with oligarchs of extreme wealth, national security state officials, and other political actors. This is an obscure but important angle to understand. I’ll talk more about the Epstein business later on, but in short Zionism has enormous power in the US. One aspect that I argue is key to understanding it—even though it’s largely opaque and cannot be understood perfectly—is the intertwining of clandestine operations in the US with Zionist entities such as the National Crime Syndicate as well as Israeli intelligence. There was a CIA program called KK Mountain which my collaborator Max Arvo has written an article on. We released a podcast episode about it. This was a secret conduit for funds to be used by the director of the CIA to carry out who-knows-what. It was kept secret, along with what the funds were used for. So if ever the CIA wanted something that they didn’t want any record of—things that are too sensitive to handle themselves—they could easily just farm it out to Israel and Mossad, etc. This almost certainly became another way for the Zionists to acquire blackmail material on the US because it established another kind of Faustian bargain…Oh, sure, we can handle this problem you have; we’ll take care of it for you. These must have been very sinister things if they’re too sensitive for even the CIA to want to handle. This is another way that they have power over the US regime.

This seems to have been brought to bear when Jack Ruby was sitting in jail in Dallas. That represented a real problem for the US regime at the time because of all the scandalous activity that he was connected to, most notably including the Lansky Syndicate—those ties between the Jewish mob figures and Teamsters in Chicago, Vegas, and L.A. Ruby was essentially (or literally) the Syndicate lieutenant in Dallas. In 1963, Ruby was tasked with killing Oswald. If the US government had investigated and exposed Ruby and his social milieu, it would have revealed so many mind-blowing scandals that it would have been a disaster for the US in the Cold War. This blackmail angle is huge, and I think we’ve seen something similar with Epstein.

In your view, where does the strength of the Zionist networks in the US come from?

I’ve spoken to that a little already…the ability to buy up media outlets is significant. The ability to fund things in the US through these oligarchs who make lots of donations in many places. I mean, if you are looking at East Coast private schools, for example, even ones that are supposed to be super liberal, pro-peace, etc., etc….none of them really did much to protest the Gaza genocide. I believe that the reason for that is that they pretty much all depend on money from wealthy Zionist donors and other rich people. Not everybody who would give money to a private school would be a billionaire or an oligarch, but there are enough Zionist donors to worry the people who run institutions that depend on private donations.

It’s really remarkable: organizations in the US, even if they have no real attachment to Zionism, would go out of their way to make sure that they didn’t upset Zionists during the last few years when people were so outraged over the genocide in Gaza. Some ways that this manifests is through donations to civil society, buying up media outlets, enormous donations to politicians—and if you don’t toe the line on Zionism, they can give a lot of money to your opponents and you can get bad media coverage too from their media assets and so on. We can also see that one way to get to a higher position in the US is to make yourself a blackmail thrall. Apparently, this is what happened to Dennis Hastert. RFK Jr. seems to be in this mold—although he wasn’t, at least as far as we know, any sort of pedophile like Dennis Hastert was. Dennis Hastert was the longest serving Republican Speaker of the House. An FBI official named Sibel Edmonds—apparently with confirmation from other FBI officials—has reported that he was known by the FBI to be a blackmail thrall with a predilection for young boys, and that foreign intelligence services—I believe, tied to Israel—essentially were using him or using this material to control the Speaker of the House. This probably explains why he got to be the Speaker of the House in the first place. That’s a scary thing to think about—that in this system to be a vile pedophile could actually allow you to attain one of the highest offices in the United States. The Speaker of the House is third in line for the presidency, so that’s a pretty important and powerful position.

Another troubling issue is that we don’t really understand how so many Zionists in the US became so wealthy. There have been many “reforms” of the US economy over the years. There’s Reagan’s “supply side economics” and the deregulation of finance which continued under Bill Clinton. I believe that the composition of American billionaires—the richest 100, 200 people or so—may likely have become increasingly Jewish in recent decades. That may have some connection to massive amounts of mob money laundered in Vegas and elsewhere which is then distributed to people who are politically sympathetic to this project, making it a very networked and pretty nefarious element of capitalist oligarchy—already a pretty grim undertaking in the first place. We have many homeless people in the US. And we have billionaires. To people who are not steeped in Americanist thinking, it’s obscene to have billionaires in a society where you also have many homeless people and many desperate people who can’t get health care or who go bankrupt over medical bills, etc, etc.

This system has empowered a class of billionaire oligarchs, and no one can say precisely—it would take a massive forensic accounting initiative—to determine the degree to which illicit funds and money generated from criminal enterprises (especially the global drug trade) have been laundered and introduced into these networks over decades. It’s the money and the money system and the ability to compromise law enforcement and to dominate political parties and systems. This collectively is a huge part of the problem. We can talk about how Zionism has warped US policy in really tragic and dangerous ways, but if you step back, the bigger issue is a system where money can and does buy anything—where the whole of society is organized around the accumulation of money, around capitalist exploitation and expropriation, and with imperialism always operating as well. This unfolds internationally, not just domestically. Ultimately, the strength of the Zionist networks, in a larger structural sense, can be said to derive from the fundamentally exploitative and habitually criminal aspects of the imperial capitalist American system.

I’ve long been very interested in the work of Peter Dale Scott with whom I once exchanged ideas. He has done remarkable work writing about the CIA, the drug traffic, and related topics. Peter Dale Scott often uses the term gray alliance to describe the highly significant institutionalized relationship between the US national security state and organized crime. In your opinion, why is his work of crucial importance for understanding the nature of the regime of the United States of America?

Peter is a singularly brilliant scholar in the West. As time goes on, people will have more and more respect for his work because of the way that he illuminated very important political issues that mainstream authors can’t explain. As an individual, he a Canadian; he’s very polite; he’s actually very moderate in his political views. This is hard to comprehend when you look at what he exposes in his research and writing. He was at a private symposium of JFK researchers at the home of one notable researcher, there were a number of JFK luminaries there, and Peter graciously referred to me as his “heir.” To me, that is a great honor and yet I know my own work…I haven’t been at it as long as he has was, but I do not imagine I could ever be as prolific as he has been. Peter really is in a class by himself. I’ve tried to pick up his work and follow it to places that he did not go for different reasons. It’s a somewhat lonely enterprise because people are resistant to this kind of scholarship and analysis. Even the conspiracy enthusiasts on the internet are a strange social milieu in many ways.

In this context, Peter stands out as a brilliant iconoclast in the US. In the early 1970’s, Peter coined the term parapolitics to describe his approach and area of inquiry. The term refers to political practices that in which accountability is consciously diminished so that people don’t know what political actors are behind certain important political events. This applies to things like covert operations and such. Eventually, Peter became disenchanted with the term parapolitics because it was too narrow and because it came to be adopted and sort of bastardized by people who were not meticulous and sober researchers… He eventually moved on to what he calls deep politics which he defined as: all of those political issues and arrangements which are repressed or suppressed rather than acknowledged in mainstream political discourse. This is a much broader—and, well, deeper—realm of inquiry. This is where one can discern the intersection of parapolitical actors—like the mob and national security entities—with oligarchic actors/coalitions, in other words, the political activities of very powerful people who are often not bound by laws. They operate in a system in which the law exists, but there are also other sources of power that that operate within and outside of the formal political/legal regime.

Peter explored and elaborated on these issues. He didn’t invent the term deep state; the term came out of Turkey in the later part of the 1990s. But this concept derived from Peter’s conception of deep politics, what he called the deep political system—essentially a precursor formulation of what we think of as the deep state. He described a system in which political practices and legal rules exist both in constitutional ways but also in informal ways—through agreements and arrangements including different powerful actors and entities. This idea of the deep political system includes things that just can’t be discussed, like the US national security state’s symbiosis with the national crime syndicate and so on. This is a concept which evolved into the idea of a deep state to describe Turkey and Turkish networks that operated with clandestine actors and the national security state and politicians to function as a shadow or covert regime—a deep state that can override democratic politics and stage coups and use false flag violence and so on… That was where the term became first used internationally. Then the fantastic Swedish peace studies scholar Ola Tunander wrote about the deep state in the West. Peter read this thought, Oh, this is great, and he then expanded on the deep state idea in The Road to 9/11, which was published, I believe, in 2007. In Peter’s brilliant follow-up, American War Machine, he wrote more about these institutions and actors, and he also wrote about them in the book The American Deep State. In sum, Peter is a scholar who offers indispensable research and analysis. His book Deep Politics and the Death of JFK is especially important to me these days, but his other books are as well. He’s produced a vast amount of amazing material.