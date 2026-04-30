American Exception

American Exception

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JohnOnKaui's avatar
JohnOnKaui
2d

"The question is whether Israel is the puppet master—or a useful proxy and client state, wielded by a much larger and more diverse ruling class that benefits from the scapegoat narrative."

DING! DING! DING! DING! DING!

This debate about the "Tail Wagging the Dog" is absurd. A nation of 9M (and falling) "in control" of a nation of 330M is absolute fantasy. The criminal Oligarchy, which consists of every Billionaire in America, 40% of whom are Jews even though only 2% of the US population are Jews, disseminates this lie so that Americans are bamboozled and direct their ire at Israel, not at the criminals who run America.

The extra benefits that Israelis accrue (at the expense of the American taxpayer), including Veteran Benefits for those who served in the IDF but not the US military, are bribes the Oligarchy provides to the Israelis to continue sowing chaos in West Asia.

The usefulness of Israel is about to come to an end. The utter failure of the IDF to accomplish "jack shit" in Lebanon shows that Israelis are just stupid (is as stupid does). The "Jewish Superiority" psychosis was, once again, used by "the man behind the curtain" to pursue goals that are not in the Jews best interest.

The usefulness of Israel is just about at its end. It will no longer exist in the next decade, maybe next year.

Christ isn't coming. But the evangelical leaders don't care. They're collecting too much graft.

One can't help but wonder at just how stupid Jews (who are suppose to be really smart) must be that they fall for this same scam year after year, decade after decade, century after century, millennium after millennium.

"next year in Jerusalem". Maybe someone will write a play called "Fiddler on the Roof"; or a diary of Anne Frank; or a movie called "Schindler's List" to keep the myth alive. /s/s/s/s

I'm a sucker for cat videos. Even when I know they are AI.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Aaron Good and others
Greg's avatar
Greg
2h

Most people are either wildly pro-McCarthy or wildly anti-McCarthyism. Ron Unz explains how Joseph McCarthy was literally set up to distract from the drastic Jewish over representation in Communism and Soviet espionage before/during/just after WW2. A masterful analysis: https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-mccarthyism-part-iii-the-jewish-angle/

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aaron Good · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture