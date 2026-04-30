Who Controls America?
My recent interview on Billy Bob's YouTube channel
I am between the two positions here, but I definitely disagree with Darryl's formulation of "the Jews." With Billy Bob, it seems that we would disagree about a Zionist-led neocon coalition taking over the apex of the strategy formulating 'deep state' or regime--i.e., the dominant coalition at the top is motivated in part by nazified ideological actors who do not simply represent the class interests that propelled the US to a position of global imperial dominance and whose insanity is ending US/Western dominance through the pursuit of the disastrous Clean Break/Epstein Set's 21st century wars for Greater Israel--backstopped by a "New American Century."
This debate interrogates two competing frameworks for understanding US foreign policy and the global order.
Framework A: A conspiratorial network of Jewish interests, operating from a Tel Aviv bunker, controls the US government, media, and financial system to advance a Zionist agenda.
Framework B: A transnational, multi-ethnic class of oligarchs—owners of the banks, energy companies, defense contractors, and media empires—pursues global hegemony through the instrument of the US state, in alliance with their class allies in Europe and Asia.
Both frameworks acknowledge that something is deeply wrong. Both acknowledge concentrated power. Both acknowledge manipulation of foreign policy. The question is: which framework explains more? Which accounts for the full range of US interventions—from Venezuela to Ukraine to the Pacific Pivot? Which explains the class structure of the empire, the immiseration of the Western working class, and the continuity of policy across administrations? Which framework leads to a viable politics of resistance, and which leads to a dead-end scapegoat that the ruling class itself uses to divide and discredit the anti-war movement?
This is not a debate about whether Israel exerts influence in Washington. It does. AIPAC is real. The question is whether Israel is the puppet master—or a useful proxy and client state, wielded by a much larger and more diverse ruling class that benefits from the scapegoat narrative.
Join us as we interrogate these two frameworks—and ask which one actually equips us to understand and resist the empire.”
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"The question is whether Israel is the puppet master—or a useful proxy and client state, wielded by a much larger and more diverse ruling class that benefits from the scapegoat narrative."
DING! DING! DING! DING! DING!
This debate about the "Tail Wagging the Dog" is absurd. A nation of 9M (and falling) "in control" of a nation of 330M is absolute fantasy. The criminal Oligarchy, which consists of every Billionaire in America, 40% of whom are Jews even though only 2% of the US population are Jews, disseminates this lie so that Americans are bamboozled and direct their ire at Israel, not at the criminals who run America.
The extra benefits that Israelis accrue (at the expense of the American taxpayer), including Veteran Benefits for those who served in the IDF but not the US military, are bribes the Oligarchy provides to the Israelis to continue sowing chaos in West Asia.
The usefulness of Israel is about to come to an end. The utter failure of the IDF to accomplish "jack shit" in Lebanon shows that Israelis are just stupid (is as stupid does). The "Jewish Superiority" psychosis was, once again, used by "the man behind the curtain" to pursue goals that are not in the Jews best interest.
The usefulness of Israel is just about at its end. It will no longer exist in the next decade, maybe next year.
Christ isn't coming. But the evangelical leaders don't care. They're collecting too much graft.
One can't help but wonder at just how stupid Jews (who are suppose to be really smart) must be that they fall for this same scam year after year, decade after decade, century after century, millennium after millennium.
"next year in Jerusalem". Maybe someone will write a play called "Fiddler on the Roof"; or a diary of Anne Frank; or a movie called "Schindler's List" to keep the myth alive. /s/s/s/s
I'm a sucker for cat videos. Even when I know they are AI.
Most people are either wildly pro-McCarthy or wildly anti-McCarthyism. Ron Unz explains how Joseph McCarthy was literally set up to distract from the drastic Jewish over representation in Communism and Soviet espionage before/during/just after WW2. A masterful analysis: https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-mccarthyism-part-iii-the-jewish-angle/