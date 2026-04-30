I am between the two positions here, but I definitely disagree with Darryl's formulation of "the Jews." With Billy Bob, it seems that we would disagree about a Zionist-led neocon coalition taking over the apex of the strategy formulating 'deep state' or regime--i.e., the dominant coalition at the top is motivated in part by nazified ideological actors who do not simply represent the class interests that propelled the US to a position of global imperial dominance and whose insanity is ending US/Western dominance through the pursuit of the disastrous Clean Break/Epstein Set's 21st century wars for Greater Israel--backstopped by a "New American Century."

This debate interrogates two competing frameworks for understanding US foreign policy and the global order.

Framework A: A conspiratorial network of Jewish interests, operating from a Tel Aviv bunker, controls the US government, media, and financial system to advance a Zionist agenda.

Framework B: A transnational, multi-ethnic class of oligarchs—owners of the banks, energy companies, defense contractors, and media empires—pursues global hegemony through the instrument of the US state, in alliance with their class allies in Europe and Asia.

Both frameworks acknowledge that something is deeply wrong. Both acknowledge concentrated power. Both acknowledge manipulation of foreign policy. The question is: which framework explains more? Which accounts for the full range of US interventions—from Venezuela to Ukraine to the Pacific Pivot? Which explains the class structure of the empire, the immiseration of the Western working class, and the continuity of policy across administrations? Which framework leads to a viable politics of resistance, and which leads to a dead-end scapegoat that the ruling class itself uses to divide and discredit the anti-war movement?

This is not a debate about whether Israel exerts influence in Washington. It does. AIPAC is real. The question is whether Israel is the puppet master—or a useful proxy and client state, wielded by a much larger and more diverse ruling class that benefits from the scapegoat narrative.

Join us as we interrogate these two frameworks—and ask which one actually equips us to understand and resist the empire.”