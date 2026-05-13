The American Exception in Winter – Aaron Good

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript29313The American Exception in Winter – Aaron GoodAmerican Exception 247Aaron GoodMay 13, 202629313ShareTranscriptAaron responds to interview questions for a French-speaking Algerian audience.Special thanks to:Dana Chavarria, productionCasey Moore, graphicsMichelle Boley, animated introMock Orange, musicImage hereDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAmerican ExceptionIlluminating the deep politics of US imperialismIlluminating the deep politics of US imperialismSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAaron GoodRecent EpisodesOlof Palme: The Last Swedish Statesman - Part 4May 9 • Aaron GoodKKMOUNTAIN, the CIA, and “Israel”May 8 • Aaron GoodOlof Palme: The Last Swedish Statesman - Part 3Apr 17 • Aaron GoodOlof Palme: The Last Swedish Statesman - Part 2Apr 6 • Aaron GoodOlof Palme: The Last Swedish Statesman - Part 1Mar 27 • Aaron GoodGeorge Hunter White and the Creep StateMar 25 • Aaron GoodDeep Politics and the Dying EmpireMar 11 • Aaron Good